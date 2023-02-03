ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
MELBOURNE, FL
WSVN-TV

Dogs in bars draw fight in Central Florida

Bars in Tampa and Orlando are challenging the Florida Department of Health over decisions to block dogs from being in the establishments. Pups Pub Tampa and Pups Pub Orlando filed a case last week at the state Division of Administrative Hearings after health officials issued orders to prevent dogs in what the case describes as “dog friendly bars.”
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy