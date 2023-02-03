Read full article on original website
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis PresleyMadocOrlando, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Cruise Ships, Orlando to PanamaOscarOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
click orlando
Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Firefighter dies after being pulled from water in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, who became unresponsive in the water while surfing Wednesday, has died. Ethan Wilson was an Ormond Beach firefighter and his firefighting family, along with loved ones and friends were at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach Saturday. Wilson gave...
WSVN-TV
Dogs in bars draw fight in Central Florida
Bars in Tampa and Orlando are challenging the Florida Department of Health over decisions to block dogs from being in the establishments. Pups Pub Tampa and Pups Pub Orlando filed a case last week at the state Division of Administrative Hearings after health officials issued orders to prevent dogs in what the case describes as “dog friendly bars.”
WESH
FHP: 3 ejected in deadly single-car crash on I-95 ramp in Volusia County
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning left one person dead and multiple people hurt. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the exit ramp to U.S. Route 1 in Ormond Beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
