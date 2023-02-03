ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

KSAT 12

Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras

New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (thank you, River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras parade,...
BANDERA, TX
KSAT 12

Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores

SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

