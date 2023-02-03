Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
This Idaho native was part of a notorious Montana crime. ‘Dateline’ airs his story
“He was a faithful LDS member who went on a mission trip early in his life” but ended up on “a very different sort of trail.”
Idaho witness photographs hovering cylinder-shaped objects
An Idaho witness at Idaho Falls reported watching and photographing multiple cylinder-shaped objects in the sky to the southwest at 6:09 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
Moose head-butts woman, sends her to hospital, Idaho officials say. ‘I could have died’
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
'He's so nice and charming': Bryan Kohberger beguiled medical staff 4 days after quadruple killing in Idaho
Bryan Kohberger made it to his routine medical appointment on November 17 when others canceled their appointments amid fear of a killer on the loose.
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
newsnationnow.com
Sources: Idaho victim who was killed last fought back
(NewsNation) — New details from sources close to NewsNation shed light on how the Idaho college killings unfolded. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed first, and the sources confirmed that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed on the second floor afterward, according to sources. They also said...
Lansing Daily
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Lansing Daily
Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert
The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a “thrill kill” according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Stimulus money still available to Idaho residents
The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
tourcounsel.com
Magic Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Twin Falls, Idaho
Magic Valley Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Twin Falls, Idaho. The mall originally opened on October 29, 1986 with JCPenney and Shopko as anchor tenants. Today, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, and Magic Valley Cinema 13. In February 1979, Lewis Douglas Co. proposed...
rmef.org
Info Sought on Northern Montana Elk Poaching Incident
Authorities are looking for information linked to an elk poaching incident that took place on January 27, 2023, on the Blackfeet Nation Reservation in northern Montana. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports someone dumped and wasted an elk on Raemaker Road on Valier Highway 358. If you have any...
Idaho Today: Pet Talk with Idaho Humane Society
Check out the latest adoptable pets at the Idaho Humane Society at https://idahohumanesociety.org/
New bill would criminalize ‘trafficking of minors’ to receive abortions in or outside of Idaho
A bill that would add the act of transporting, recruiting or harboring minors to seek an abortion to Idaho’s criminal human trafficking law was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. The bill also gives Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador the authority and “sole discretion” to prosecute […] The post New bill would criminalize ‘trafficking of minors’ to receive abortions in or outside of Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Pocatello Animal Shelter operating at full capacity
The Pocatello Animal shelter is packed and staff is reaching out ti the community to help find many cats and dogs a new home.
