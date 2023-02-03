Read full article on original website
WBTV
CMPD: More hires answer more 911 calls, but need for staff still high
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. That’s what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are working to make sure you never have to deal with. Late last year, CMPD Chief Dave...
WBTV
N.C. State Senate passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Senate passed a bill called the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ which focuses on censoring teachers from talking about sexuality in grades K-4, and making it mandatory for teachers to notify parents if a student wishes to change their name or pronoun for school records.
WBTV
Cabarrus closes Emergency Rental Assistance Program
CABARRUS COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Government has closed the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Submitted applications will continue to be processed in the order in which they were received until the remainder of the County’s funding allocation is depleted. Since March 2021, Cabarrus County has submitted over...
WBTV
LGBTQ bill for public schools passes NC Senate
WBTV
Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
WBTV
Safety First: Storing your guns safely and properly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether for hunting, protection, or anything in between, responsible gun ownership requires adequate gun storage. “If you own a firearm, you need to be safe with that firearm you need to know where it is,” said Brian Sisson, owner of The Range in Ballantyne. “You need to know who has access to it. You need to make sure anybody who does have access to it is secure, knows how to handle the firearm, knows how to deal with it if it’s loaded.”
WBTV
Biden Administration public health expert is coming to Livingstone College Wednesday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A member of the Biden Administration whose work is dedicated to bridging racial gaps in healthcare and within the COVID-19 crisis will visit Livingstone College this week. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, appointed by President Biden to chair the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, will visit the...
Chocolate Myers cancer diagnosis | What is mantle cell lymphoma?
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Chocolate Myers worked for nearly two decades with Richard Childress Racing in Davidson County. This week, Myers shared he was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma known as Mantle Cell Lymphoma. The diagnosis came after encountering some mild stomach pain. Doctors ran multiple tests including...
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
cn2.com
“The Home” set to open for homeless women & their children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The beds have been made and the walls are painted at “The Home”. Its the newest haven set to open for women and their children who are homeless. “The Home” is part of the mission of the nonprofit, The Life House...
WBTV
Heart and Sole 5K coming to Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lace up your running shoes and plan to bring your loved ones: the Heart & Sole 5k is a few days away. Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, February 18 at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027). This family-oriented event is open to all ages and skill levels.
WBTV
‘All the support in one place’: CMS International Center helping students with more than just English
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools may be the second largest district in the state, but when it comes to English learning students, CMS takes the cake. For immigrant families, it can be hard to navigate the public school system. And that’s where CMS International Center steps in. The...
WBTV
Last-minute decision leads to $1 million prize for Gastonia man
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man’s last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off ticket led to a $1 million prize. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” Ronnie Woods said. Woods, a 66-year-old former member of...
WBTV
Catawba College ranked a top school for online Master’s Degrees in 2023
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level by OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD). According to a news release, Catawba’s programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success. Just six percent of regionally accredited postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
WBTV
Helping others: Local Turkish Americans launch relief campaign to help earthquake victims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the death toll continues to climb in the Turkey and Syria region, thousands of miles away in Charlotte, a local organization is lending a helping hand. ”You don’t have to be Turkish to feel something,” said Emre Ergungor. Ergungor’s native country is Turkey....
WBTV
WBTV News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. District unveils program for students to become future Union County teachers. North Carolina has 5,500 teacher vacancies and Union County has 79. Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fulton...
School bus wreck leaves 7 students, driver hurt, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reports
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are responding after a school bus crash outside of Salisbury Tuesday afternoon. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. A representative for Rowan-Salisbury Schools told WCNC Charlotte the district is aware that the bus crashed along...
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
WILMINGTON, NC- An alleged Chinese spy balloon flying at around 60,000 feet over US airspace has begun its course over the Carolinas early this morning. The balloon is currently hovering over Charlotte, NC.
WBTV
$1 million grant to fight child exploitation and human trafficking in Cabarrus Co.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A $1 million grant is going to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office in the fight against child exploitation and human trafficking. The SBI says the Charlotte region is the state’s hotspot for human trafficking, and North Carolina is ranked 9th in the country for such cases.
