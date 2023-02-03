CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether for hunting, protection, or anything in between, responsible gun ownership requires adequate gun storage. “If you own a firearm, you need to be safe with that firearm you need to know where it is,” said Brian Sisson, owner of The Range in Ballantyne. “You need to know who has access to it. You need to make sure anybody who does have access to it is secure, knows how to handle the firearm, knows how to deal with it if it’s loaded.”

