Charlotte, NC

WBTV

N.C. State Senate passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Senate passed a bill called the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ which focuses on censoring teachers from talking about sexuality in grades K-4, and making it mandatory for teachers to notify parents if a student wishes to change their name or pronoun for school records.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus closes Emergency Rental Assistance Program

CABARRUS COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Government has closed the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Submitted applications will continue to be processed in the order in which they were received until the remainder of the County’s funding allocation is depleted. Since March 2021, Cabarrus County has submitted over...
WBTV

LGBTQ bill for public schools passes NC Senate

Late last year, CMPD Chief Dave Robinson voiced concerns to Charlotte city council about wait times for 911 calls because of staff shortages. When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. Helping others: Local...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Safety First: Storing your guns safely and properly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether for hunting, protection, or anything in between, responsible gun ownership requires adequate gun storage. “If you own a firearm, you need to be safe with that firearm you need to know where it is,” said Brian Sisson, owner of The Range in Ballantyne. “You need to know who has access to it. You need to make sure anybody who does have access to it is secure, knows how to handle the firearm, knows how to deal with it if it’s loaded.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heart and Sole 5K coming to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lace up your running shoes and plan to bring your loved ones: the Heart & Sole 5k is a few days away. Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, February 18 at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027). This family-oriented event is open to all ages and skill levels.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Last-minute decision leads to $1 million prize for Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man’s last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off ticket led to a $1 million prize. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” Ronnie Woods said. Woods, a 66-year-old former member of...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Catawba College ranked a top school for online Master’s Degrees in 2023

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level by OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD). According to a news release, Catawba’s programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student success. Just six percent of regionally accredited postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

WBTV News at Noon - VOD - clipped version

It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. District unveils program for students to become future Union County teachers. North Carolina has 5,500 teacher vacancies and Union County has 79. Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies. Updated: 2 hours ago. Fulton...
CHARLOTTE, NC

