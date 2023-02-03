ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WXII 12

Randolph County man wins $1 million lottery prize

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according toNorth Carolina Education Lottery. Donah Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro. · Dismembered body...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say

LEE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing North Carolina man was found dismembered inside a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they found the body while searching a property in Sanford in January. The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing in December 2022. They said his body was found in a 55-galloon barrel in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete as well.
SANFORD, NC
WXII 12

Roads closed due to damaged utility poles in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have closed part of Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street due to damaged utility poles and power lines Monday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Nearby intersections are also closed to traffic.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Grandmother charged with murder of her 8-year-old granddaughter

NASHVILLE, N.C. — A grandmother is charged with the murder of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Patricia Ann Ricks, 72, of Nashville, North Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. The Nash County Sheriff's Office said the girl and her siblings lived with Ricks, who was her legal...
NASHVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Driver seriously injured after crash involving city bus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro city bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday night that resulted in power outages. GTA said a vehicle failed to stop and was pushed by the bus into a utility pole resulting in power outages along Cypress and Yanceyville Streets. GTA said the driver of the car sustained serious injury and was taken to the hospital.
GREENSBORO, NC

