FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Electric charging station company to invest $41 million in North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — A manufacturer of charging stations for electric vehicles will create more than 300 jobs as it locates a new manufacturing facility in Durham, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. Kempower Inc. is planning to invest $41 million into the project, contributing to the state's clean energy economy.
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting at Southside Johnny's in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a gentleman's club on West Street Market overnight that left six injured and one dead, according to Greensboro police. Dasean Hunter, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with...
Randolph County man wins $1 million lottery prize
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according toNorth Carolina Education Lottery. Donah Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro. · Dismembered body...
Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing North Carolina man was found dismembered inside a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they found the body while searching a property in Sanford in January. The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing in December 2022. They said his body was found in a 55-galloon barrel in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete as well.
Roads closed due to damaged utility poles in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have closed part of Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street due to damaged utility poles and power lines Monday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Nearby intersections are also closed to traffic.
Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Interstate 40 in Guilford, Forsyth counties Monday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A vehicle fire caused extensive delays on Interstate 40 East in Greensboro. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Highway 68, mile marker 210. The right eastbound shoulder was closed in that area. Authorities have not said if...
Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled all over highway after tractor-trailer crash on I-40
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A ramp was closed in Greensboro after a crash late Monday night. The Exit 219 ramp from I-40 was closed due to a crash involving spilled whiskey. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer. An image from an NCDOT camera showed a tractor-trailer and boxes of...
Greensboro barricade victim told police that suspect said he was going to kill her
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The two men who barricaded themselves and took a hostage in Greensboro Saturday appeared in court Monday. The two brothers, Evan and Mark Parrish appeared separately before the court Monday. According to a Greensboro Police Department detective, officers originally went to the home on Wayside Drive...
Grandmother charged with murder of her 8-year-old granddaughter
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A grandmother is charged with the murder of her 8-year-old granddaughter. Patricia Ann Ricks, 72, of Nashville, North Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. The Nash County Sheriff's Office said the girl and her siblings lived with Ricks, who was her legal...
Greensboro police investigate shooting on North Church Street that injured one person
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. Police said it happened Saturday night at about 5:06 p.m. on North Church Street. They found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No...
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
Driver seriously injured after crash involving city bus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro city bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday night that resulted in power outages. GTA said a vehicle failed to stop and was pushed by the bus into a utility pole resulting in power outages along Cypress and Yanceyville Streets. GTA said the driver of the car sustained serious injury and was taken to the hospital.
Robber caught on surveillance camera stealing cash, police search for suspect
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Managers of an Asheboro restaurant are asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect. Surveillance video from the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant captured the moment a man took money from the cash register. This happened when an employee briefly turned away. The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant...
