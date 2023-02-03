ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
wpde.com

2 stabbed during fight at Lumberton restaurant: Police

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were stabbed during a fight at a restaurant in Lumberton Tuesday. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded to a report of a fight inside La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 2950 W 5th Street. According to a report, the fight had been broken...
LUMBERTON, NC
Lansing Daily

School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies

An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man stole nearly $1,300 during Little River bank robbery: Warrants

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The suspect in a Little River bank robbery Monday has been identified. Thomas Patrick Sheils, 38, is being charged with entering a bank, depository or building and loan association with intent to steal, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. According to an incident...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Suspect wanted in Horry County for grand larceny, other charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police need help to find a suspect wanted on warrants. Zackery Faircloth is wanted for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. He is approximately 6'4" and 250 pounds with a collection of tattoos.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

CCSO searching for missing 16-year-old from McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 1. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shots. Deputies said she is a "habitual runaway" and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Sunday night in Georgetown County. It happened at a Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive shortly before 10:00 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputy who spent 25 years with GCSO passed away Sunday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Michael Schwartz, who spent 25 years with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schwartz retired as Chief Deputy and director of the Georgetown County Detention Center on Oct. 13, 2017. His career began as a deputy sheriff at GCSO on July 29, 1992. He was promoted to Master Deputy and Lieutenant on Jan. 7, 1994; Assistant Sheriff on July 13, 1997, and Chief Deputy at the Detention Center on Jan. 1, 1997.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:57 a.m. to the 7000 block of Highway 90. No injuries were reported, crews said. There was minor damage to the building.
LONGS, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCDNR provides update on missing hunter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy