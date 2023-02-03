Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
'The Worst!' Jalen Tolbert Reveals Truth about Cowboys Rookie Season
"This rookie year is by far the worst (season) that I've had,'' Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert says. "And far from what I wanted for myself. But I know that I needed it. God knows I needed it. And the coaches know that I needed it.''
Yardbarker
Are Ezekiel Elliott & Tyron Smith Done as Cowboys?
They are both symbols of an era, a two-time NFL rushing champ and an all-time Hall-of-Fame-bound lineman. Might the era - not only for Ezekiel Elliott but also for Tyron Smith - be over?. That's the concept proposed by The Dallas Morning News, a scenario in which the Cowboys cut...
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Entering Free Agency; What's His Price?
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is a free agent this spring. How much money will he make on his next contract?
NBC Sports
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024
Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Troy Aikman reveals truth about recent Cowboys coaching change
Of all the changes that might be in store for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, the move to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore puzzled many observers. After all, Moore spent four years calling the plays for Dak Prescott & Co., and the Cowboys led the NFL in total yardage twice and this year Read more... The post Troy Aikman reveals truth about recent Cowboys coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Cowboys News: Lamb shines in Pro Bowl, Trevon gets best of brother in Diggs Bowl
The NFC snapped a five-year losing streak against the AFC in the newly-formatted Pro Bowl Games, and the Cowboys representatives were a big reason why. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs both stepped up to make major plays in the three flag football games that brought the all-star festivities to a close; we’ve got full recaps and highlights from Las Vegas.
Tony Pollard Connected To Broncos Ahead Of NFL Free Agency
2022 was a big season for running back Tony Pollard. After playing a part-time role with the Dallas Cowboys behind Ezekiel Elliott for the first three seasons of his career, he took on a bigger role in the offense this season and thrived. Tony Pollard proved that he can not...
NBC Sports
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
Can New Cowboys Offense Help Struggling WR Jalen Tolbert?
Cowboys rookie wideout Jalen Tolbert struggled to find a spot on the active roster each week, and even then, didn't find much playing time.
atozsports.com
First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
NBC Sports
Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest
One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
NBC Sports
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
Cowboys CeeDee Lamb Leads Pro Bowl Flag Football Win - VIDEO
The "Pro Bowl Games''? Somebody won in Dodgeball and somebody participated in "Kick Tac Toe'' event and really, in addition to eight Cowboys being honored as invitees, Cowboys Nation is mostly just glad nobody got hurt.
Houston Astros' 2023 Regular Season Schedule
MLB schedules will look quite a bit different in 2023, as each team will play the 29 MLB teams for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the Houston Astros' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.
