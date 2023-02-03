BT: Gerrit Cole not being recognized as top 10 pitcher is 'disrespectful'

MLB Now, a daily show on MLB Network, has been releasing its annual Top 10 lists for every position, and earlier this week, their top 10 pitchers were revealed.

BT liked the list, for the most part, save for one glaring omission.

“It’s a good list, right? Who are we missing? Where is Gerrit Cole?” BT said. “That is so disrespectful.”

Tiki pointed out that emotion may be playing a role for BT, an avid Yankee fan, considering the pitchers at the bottom of that list, like Julia Urias, Jacob deGrom, and Zack Wheeler, have been better than the Yankee ace.

But BT says the ability to be available, and effective, cannot be overlooked.

“No no, not emotionally. My answer is yes…he did lead baseball in strikeouts, in case people forgot,” BT said. “He was top 10 again in the Cy Young, which he always is. The ERA was a little higher, made 33 starts. So he showed up every start. He had over 2300 innings and led baseball in strikeouts. I’m not saying he should be one, two, or three, but he should be on the list.”

Cole’s durability certainly lends to the argument against deGrom, though when healthy, deGrom likely belongs at the top of the list, even above the No.

1 selection Corbin Burnes. Cole will be out to prove this list wrong in 2023, and will do so with a solid rotation behind him, including newcomer Carlos Rodon, who shows up at third on this list.

