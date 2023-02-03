ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal goes on risky rescue mission in ‘The Covenant’ trailer

 5 days ago

Jake Gyllenhaal risks it all in his next movie.

In Guy Ritchie’s upcoming thriller “The Covenant” Gyllenhaal stars as U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley whose life is saved by his squad’s Afghan interpreter Ahmed played by Dar Salim after an ambush.

“When their unit is ambushed on patrol, Kinley and Ahmed are the only survivors and with enemy combatants in pursuit, Ahmed risks his own life to carry an inured Kinley across miles of grueling terrain to safety. Back on U.S. soil, Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given passage to America as promised. Determined to protect his friend and repay his debt, Kinley returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the local militias reach them first,” reads the movie’s synopsis on IMDB .

“If it wasn’t enough for him to carry me across those mountains, now he’s hiding in a hole somewhere,” Gyllenhaal’s Kinely says in the trailer before embarking on his dangerous journey.

Along with Gyllenhaal and Salim, the movie also stars Anthony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham, and Jonny Lee Miller.

“The Covenant” hits theaters April 21.

