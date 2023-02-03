ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New menu item coming to KFC

By Aaron Marrie
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky ( WTAJ ) — A spin on the previously popular KFC Twister Wrap will soon be available at the chicken giant.

In 2014, KFC retired the Twister Wrap and while they aren’t bringing it back, something similar will be available starting Monday, Feb. 6. The new KFC Wraps will be available nationwide for a limited time.

The wraps will come in two options. The first is a classic chicken wrap that includes an extra crispy tender, pickles and mayo all wrapped up in a tortilla shell. The other will come with an extra crispy tender, KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and pickles all wrapped in a tortilla shell.

The wraps will be available in a two-for-$5 meal deal and a $7.99 combo, which includes your choice of two wraps, a medium drink and fries.

Photo: KFC

“Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we’re answering the call with our new finger-lickin’ good KFC Wraps,” Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S., said. “Two KFC Wraps for $5 is a steal. Whether you crave a Classic Chicken Wrap or are looking to turn up the heat with Spicy Slaw, we’ve got you covered.”

KFC introduced the wraps after receiving over 42,000 mentions on Twitter over the past two years. In 2022, KFC ran a test of the wraps in Atlanta and said it was successful.

Those who have been tweeting about the wraps now have a chance to receive a giant tortilla wrap blanket and KFC gift card. The company said it is “surprising and delighting select consumers who have been tweeting about their burning desire for wraps to come back.”

