Fox5 KVVU
Man accused in fatal stabbing near North Las Vegas shopping center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of a fatal stabbing Tuesday near a shopping center. North Las Vegas police said they received a report of a fight around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas bar twice at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested Feb. 1 is accused of robbing several businesses and people with a gun, according to authorities. Bryan Hatfield, 34, is charged with burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records indicate.
Fox5 KVVU
2 men allegedly robbed 9 Las Vegas banks in 20 days, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men are facing numerous charges after they were suspected of robbing nine local banks, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The incidents occurred between Jan. 12 to Feb. 1, authorities say. Records show that Brad Haino, 41, faces five counts of robbery,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Las Vegas has been arrested and accused in an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of murdering Las Vegas reporter wants to represent himself at trial
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The attorneys for Robert Telles, charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, have filed to withdraw as counsel as Telles wishes to represent himself at trial, court records show. On Feb. 3, attorneys Damian Sheets and Baylie Hellman, who had...
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after stabbing at North Las Vegas Walmart
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was hospitalized and later died after a stabbing at a North Las Vegas Walmart store Tuesday. North Las Vegas Police said they received a report of an fight around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 7 at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street, near Ann Road. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police identify suspect in 2 cold case murders from 1990s
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two murder cases - one in 1992 and another two years later - have been solved as DNA evidence has identified a suspect thanks to breakthroughs in testing, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday. On Dec. 11, 1992 the body of Laurie Ann...
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused in Las Vegas woman’s death is arrested in California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was accused in the death of a Las Vegas woman was taken into custody in California, authorities announced Monday. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 10:02 a.m. on Jan. 29 to a residence in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place in response to a report of a dead body.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
Fox5 KVVU
Trailer stolen from Las Vegas performance group from outside practice rink
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trailer for a Las Vegas-area performance group was stolen as they prepare for the upcoming competition season. The trailer was stolen Feb. 6 around 2:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Ice Theater’s home rink, Las Vegas Ice Center on Flamingo near the 215. It...
Fox5 KVVU
NLVPD: 1 injured after shooting near Camino Al Norte, Washburn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police tell FOX5 dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Washburn Road just after 2:40 Monday afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
Fox5 KVVU
Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The site of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas now has a total rebuild. Investors purchased the property in 2021 and began the rebuild. The rebranded DLUX Lofts has art on the side of the building and all new features. “It’s really a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas officer invited to attend State of the Union as special guest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, sitting next to Nevada Senator Jackie Rosen was an officer with Las Vegas police. The officer, Laura Villicana, has been recognized for her work as part of LVMPD’s Community Policing Unit, bringing...
Fox5 KVVU
Jim Belushi, actor and cannabis farmer, to meet fans at Las Vegas dispensary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Actor, comedian and cannabis farmer, Jim Belushi, is set to meet with fans at a Las Vegas dispensary on Saturday. According to a news release, Belushi will visit Planet 13 near the Las Vegas Strip from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11.
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County paves way for decade of Formula 1 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved reserving the use of the public rights of way for Formula 1 over the next decade. “We anticipate a lifetime together in partnership,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said at Tuesday’s meeting. There’s already a three-year deal in place starting...
Fox5 KVVU
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
Fox5 KVVU
Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
Fox5 KVVU
2 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza shops in the country
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two restaurants in Southern Nevada are getting some national recognition after being named to a list of the best pizza shops in the country. According to Yelp, in total, the Silver State claimed five spots on the list, with three eateries in Northern Nevada and two restaurants in Southern Nevada.
