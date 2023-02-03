ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Stillman Cunningham, 26, for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend 16 times with a kitchen knife during an argument. According to court records, Rockford Police were called to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, January 30th, for a report of a woman stabbed. Multiple […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO