Houston, TX

Lansing Daily

Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun

Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Malice & Murder

Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentified

On July 8, 1957, an unidentified deceased man was found floating face down in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas. The nearest address to his location was the 1200 block of Commerce Street. The medical examiner estimated that Buffalo Bayou Doe died three days prior to being pulled out of the waterway, but the body was too decomposed for an autopsy. Cause of death is unknown.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
KTRE

Texas man with more than 100 warrants arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man with more than warrants was arrested in Harris County. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded on Feb. 3 to the 500 block of FM 1960 after they received reports of a man walking on the roadway and impeding traffic. The deputies located...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
