MyNorthwest.com

How much do Seahawks need to add a true No. 3 WR to offense?

A key area where the Seahawks surprised on their way to making the playoffs in 2022 was on offense. Seattle finished the season ranking 13th in total yards (5,976 yards for a a 351.5 average) and ninth in points (407, 23.9 average), which helped the Hawks finish 9-8 and return to the postseason.
MyNorthwest.com

Huard: Where Seahawks QB Geno Smith can grow the most in 2023

Geno Smith having a breakout Pro Bowl season for the Seahawks in 2022 was something few saw coming. ESPN’s Riddick: Gap between Seahawks’ Geno, Lock is ‘Grand Canyon-esque’. But that’s indeed what happened as Smith, 32, turned in the best season of his career after serving as...
MyNorthwest.com

Dipoto: What Mariners’ expectations for Evan White are in 2023

Early on after the Mariners began their rebuild ahead of the 2019 season, a key piece they believed would play a big part in their eventual return to contention was first baseman Evan White. Seattle’s first-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Kentucky, it didn’t take long for...
MyNorthwest.com

Dipoto: How differences for Mariners will help Kelenic, Crawford

For a third straight spring, a lot of attention is being paid to how Jarred Kelenic will figure into the Mariners’ lineup. Kelenic struggled for much of 2021 after making his MLB debut that May, but he had his moments down the stretch that year. Unfortunately for Seattle, he wasn’t able to build on that in 2022 and spent most of the season with Triple-A Tacoma.
