For a third straight spring, a lot of attention is being paid to how Jarred Kelenic will figure into the Mariners’ lineup. Kelenic struggled for much of 2021 after making his MLB debut that May, but he had his moments down the stretch that year. Unfortunately for Seattle, he wasn’t able to build on that in 2022 and spent most of the season with Triple-A Tacoma.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO