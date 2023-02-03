Read full article on original website
WFAA
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
mocomotive.com
Magnolia woman indicted in pit bull attack
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted on Tuesday the owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman last June. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, faces a charge of third-degree felony attack by a dog causing serious bodily injury. Leach was arrested Nov. 14 and is being held on a $5,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail.
mocomotive.com
Deputies looking for missing teen in Montgomery County
NEW CANEY, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a teenage boy who is missing. Jace Gilmore, who is 16, was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney. Jace is about 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs…
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
KHOU
2 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at house party in Huntsville, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Two people died after being injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning near the Sam Houston State University campus, police said. According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at a large house party near the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue O.
3 arrested after alleged burglary of Kim’s convenience store in Crockett
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Three men were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Kim’s convenience store in Crockett last week, according to police. On Jan. 21, around 3:15 a.m., Crockett police responded to a burglary alarm at Kim’s convenience store in the 1600 block of East Houston Avenue. According to Crockett officials, once police arrived they […]
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year. On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.
Store clerk shot after telling attempted robbers he couldn't open cash drawer, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects got inside after hours by propping a door open. When the clerk couldn't meet their demands, they shot him once in the leg, officers said.
mocomotive.com
3 Houston men charged in a series of car burglaries in Montgomery County
Three Houston men have been charged in a series of car burglaries in Montgomery County, authorities say. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/3-houston-men-charged-car-burglaries-woodlands-17766420.php.
KHOU
Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January. This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery Co. authorities searching for missing 16-year-old last seen almost 2 weeks ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing teen last seen almost two weeks ago. Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Jace Gilmore, who was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney on January 25. Jace is 5’2″ tall, 95 pounds,…
Surveillance video shows chaos following shooting outside Houston event center
HOUSTON — Surveillance video showed the chaos that erupted following a shooting outside of an event hall in southwest Houston Saturday night. Houston police are still looking for whoever is responsible. New surveillance video from another business across the street captured the chaos as hundreds of teens went running...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
KBTX.com
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
mocomotive.com
Woodforest buys two Montgomery County office buildings
Woodforest National Bank sold an office building in Kingwood and bought two in the Woodlands recently. The Woodlands-based bank sold the two-story, 25,700-square-foot office building at 1710 West Lake Houston Parkway to Fire King Holdings. It bought the Town Center I and II office buildings at 1450 and 1330 Lake Robbins Drive, next to The Woodlands Mall, from AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust, the Houston Business Journal reported.
