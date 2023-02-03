Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Battle to End, Fall 90-85 at South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State's Zeke Mayo scored 41 points to carry the Jackrabbits to a 90-85 win over the North Dakota State men's basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside Frost Arena. NDSU junior Grant Nelson led the Bison with 27 points and 15 rebounds, making 10-of-13 shots....
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Falls to South Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team dropped an 82-54 decision to South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon at Scheels Center. The Bison (14-8, 8-4 Summit) got off to a fast start opening up a nine-point lead, 11-2, after Elle Evans drained a layup and free throw following a steal at the 8:31 mark. Taylor Brown then knocked down the fourth triple of the frame for NDSU to make the score 22-15 with 1:46 to play in the quarter. NDSU led after the first frame, 23-18.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Rodin Improves 800m School Record, Hylen Skies in High Jump Saturday
FARGO, N.D. – Senior Jacob Rodin broke his own North Dakota State indoor 800m record, headlining the efforts of the Bison men's track & field team on Saturday. Rodin (Kenmare, N.D.) clocked 1:48.23 at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, trimming 0.29 seconds off his previous record from last season. He now stands within the Top 25 in the NCAA this year.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Close Strong for Win at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. – The No. 13/16 North Dakota State Bison overcame an early deficit with a strong second half performance to defeat Northern Colorado 23-15 Saturday night at the Bank of Colorado Arena. After #16 Stevo Poulin picked up a tech fall to defeat Carlos Negrete Jr. in the...
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular locally-owned brewing company in Moorhead is looking to expand their business with a location in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing Company is in talks with the City of West Fargo, negotiating details of a vacant building at 409 Sheyenne Street. Junkyard Brewing LLC filed their business with the state of North Dakota in mid-January. They tell Valley News Live they are still working through some details, but may be ready to release additional information later in February.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Schools Superintendent Beth Slette talks staffing, school vouchers and successes of district this school year
(West Fargo, ND) -- As school districts move beyond the halfway point in the current school year, challenges remain when it comes to staffing and filled those open positions. That is no different in West Fargo, where Superintendent Beth Slette says openings within her district vary from all over the place.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
kvrr.com
Fargo shop owner fighting back against city’s shutdown demand
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A legal non-profit helps a Fargo business owner try to stay open after the city says it’s violating zoning laws. “John’s just trying to run his business and his customers love him. He has five star reviews. He’s 69-years-old and he’s been doing this for 42 years. The city should just let him run his business,” Institute For Justice Senior Attorney Erica Smith Ewing said.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
kvrr.com
Drekker Brewing Company celebrates fifth annual Fargo Hotdish Festival
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Thirteen of the best restaurants in Fargo were invited to the Drekker Brewing Company to celebrate a midwestern classic: hotdish. “A lot of restaurants from downtown, West Fargo. Some people who have been here numerous times, Luna, Blackbird Pizza, some new people, Unicorn Park, which will be a new restaurant going into Brewhalla, which we are very excited about, they are here. Marge’s Diner, a new restaurant. We just try to find restaurants that a crowd pleaser for the Fargo area and bring them in.” says Carly Montplaisir, Event Director, Drekker Brewing Co.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Water Mains and Hydrants
(Fargo, ND) -- Ben Dow, Public Works Operations Director with the City of Fargo. The Water Mains & Hydrants division operates under the Public Services department in Fargo. Their job is to take care of the water services going to every home and business in the city, maintain Fargo's hydrants, and keep the more than 540 miles of water piping in the city in working order. That piping consists of a combination of three materials; PVC Piping, concrete, and in some cases cast iron. Dow says the cast iron pipes have caused water main breaks in the past, largely because of Fargo's acidic soil.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
wdayradionow.com
New state law brings good news for West Fargo Police Officer who suffered heart attack while on the job
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday to expand workers' compensation coverage for for law enforcement officers and firefighters. "You may think that this is not that significant but we all know that when you've got denied coverage for your insurance related to your work, that that could mean hardships, financial hardships because of the cost of healthcare for one of these events could easily run over $100 thousand," said Governor Burgum.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead PD & local business work to quickly find domestic assault suspect
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says officers responded to a report of a domestic assault, today, and the suspect ran from the scene as police got there. Officials say while they checked the area, one officer stopped and talked with a crew at Carr’s Tree...
valleynewslive.com
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Kruger in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald. The investigation has been ongoing since the evening of January 16, when 40-year-old Medenwald was shot while inside his vehicle...
kfgo.com
Owner of small auto repair business in Fargo challenges city closing order
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The owner of a Fargo auto repair shop is launching a legal battle against the city’s demands that he shut down his business next month, or face heavy fines. John Bultman was told that he needs to close John’s repair, his tiny shop in...
valleynewslive.com
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is looking to get in contact with a random stranger that helped her after a rollover crash on I-29. Debra Acevedo said she was upside when the good Samaritan got her out. “Oh it was terrifying because once the car...
