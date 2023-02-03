ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nesconset, NY

Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Long Island Highway

A 73-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Long Island highway late Monday night, Feb. 6. Emergency crews in Islip were called just after 10:30 p.m. with reports of a crash on the southbound Southern/Heckscher State Parkway between exits 44 and 45, according to State Police.A preliminar…
ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

East Rockaway Man Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Utility Pole In West Babylo

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a Long Island man. It happened Monday, Feb. 6 at approximately 11:05 a.m. in West Babylon. A 59-year-old East Rockaway man was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 on the eastbound Sunrise Service Road, at Bunnell Place, when the vehicle drifted off the road and struck a utility pole, Suffolk County Police said.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash

Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say

The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
EAST MEADOW, NY
27east.com

Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning

The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Assorted groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in January. A woman allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path,...
C.J.Teevan

How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
ROSLYN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Centereach man pleads guilty to stabbing police officer

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 6 the guilty plea of Jonathan Nunez, 27, of Centereach for stabbing and seriously injuring a Suffolk County Police Officer in 2021 after an attempted traffic stop. “This is yet another stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train In Carle Place

A person who was on the tracks was hit and killed by a Huntington-bound Long Island Railroad train. The incident took place around 12:36 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 west of the Carle Place station, said MTA officials. There were delays between Mineola and Hicksville until about 2 a.m., MTA officials...
CARLE PLACE, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

