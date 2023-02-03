Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection
Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Long Island Highway
A 73-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Long Island highway late Monday night, Feb. 6. Emergency crews in Islip were called just after 10:30 p.m. with reports of a crash on the southbound Southern/Heckscher State Parkway between exits 44 and 45, according to State Police.A preliminar…
East Rockaway Man Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Utility Pole In West Babylo
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a Long Island man. It happened Monday, Feb. 6 at approximately 11:05 a.m. in West Babylon. A 59-year-old East Rockaway man was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 on the eastbound Sunrise Service Road, at Bunnell Place, when the vehicle drifted off the road and struck a utility pole, Suffolk County Police said.
Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say
The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning
The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
Assorted groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in January. A woman allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path,...
Police: Port Jefferson Station man fatally struck by 2 cars in Farmingville
Police tell News 12 a Mercedes was driving on North Ocean Avenue at Granny Road when it hit 58-year-old Roland Degroff.
Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
Centereach man pleads guilty to stabbing police officer
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 6 the guilty plea of Jonathan Nunez, 27, of Centereach for stabbing and seriously injuring a Suffolk County Police Officer in 2021 after an attempted traffic stop. “This is yet another stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers...
Man Throws Explosive Device On SUV Parked At North Merrick Home
Police are investigating after a man threw an explosive device onto a parked SUV outside a Long Island home. The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in North Merrick, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the suspect threw the device onto the front of a Cadillac...
'Explosive device' sets SUV on fire in Long Island driveway: police
A man threw an “explosive device” at an SUV parked in a Long Island driveway on Sunday, sparking a vehicle fire, Nassau County police said Monday.
24-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By School Bus In Hempstead
A 24-year-old suffered severe injuries after being struck by a school bus at a Long Island intersection. The incident happened Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:40 a.m. in Hempstead. The pedestrian was walking southbound on Front Street near the intersection of North Franklin Street when he was struck by the bus traveling eastbound on Front Street, Nassau County Police said.
DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills
A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills. The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway,...
Fatal Crash ID: Man Struck By Compact SUV Near Nesconset Intersection
The identity has been released of a person killed in a crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Nesconset. A 27-year-old Nesconset woman was driving a 2005 Honda CR-V on eastbound Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn
The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, sai…
Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police
A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
