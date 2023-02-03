Read full article on original website
Brush with death inspired Michigan woman to fight for expanded health care
YPSILANTI, MI - Audrey Gerard was uninsured and close to death a few years ago, and she wants to make sure no one else ever goes through that experience. Gerard, a 24-year-old Ann Arbor native and alumnus of Eastern Michigan University’s high school affiliate Early College Alliance, had an infection in her urinary tract. Due to lack of medical coverage and fearing the cost of care, she put off treatment until it turned into sepsis, hospitalizing her for eight days.
Report: Michigan Nurses Say Patients Are Dying Because of Understaffing
A recent poll of nurses in Michigan says there's a direct correlation between patient deaths and staff shortages at our state's hospitals. Nurses across the state of Michigan are saying that staff shortages and disproportionate nurse-to-patient ratios are becoming the new normal. By the Numbers. A recent commission by the...
State-run marijuana testing lab included in Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s budget proposal
Michigan may create a state-operated marijuana testing lab. Dubbed a “reference lab,” it would audit results issued by existing marijuana safety labs to ensure accuracy, help investigate suspected illicit marijuana that enters the licensed market, determine product recalls and help create standardized lab testing methods for the industry, Cannabis Regulatory Agency Director Brian Hanna said.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles
A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves
Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime
The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
wgvunews.org
Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services
The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Investigation into death of 5-year-old uncovers startling details about Michigan’s welfare system
Ethan Belcher’s aunts had called Child Protective Services, concerned about his safety in his parents’ home. After running into roadblocks in getting answers about what CPS did to care for the 5-year-old boy, Local 4 started asking questions about cases in the system. The state revealed they’d investigated...
All Michigan kids would get blood lead tests under Flint senator’s proposal
FLINT, MI -- The same early childhood blood lead testing that helped expose the Flint water crisis more than seven years ago would be broadly expanded under a bill that’s been proposed for a third time by a state senator from Flint. Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, introduced Senate Bill...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to expedite affordable housing construction
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to speed up the process of building and refurbishing affordable housing in the state. The executive order puts the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in charge of more housing resources. This will allow MSHDA to have...
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
The Justice Department announced the indictment of 23 Michigan residents for alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million through kickbacks and bribes.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes largest budget in Michigan history
On the heels of persistent inflation and facing a record budget surplus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out a recommendation for state government spending Wednesday that calls for significant funding increases in education and economic development alongside a bevy of tax cuts and credits. “My budget includes investments to put money...
Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run of MSU student fled to Thailand, feds say
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a Michigan State University student last month allegedly fled to Thailand to avoid prosecution, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking on Rochester Road...
WLUC
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
Is it Illegal in Michigan to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
You might have found yourself snacking on something while shopping at the grocery store. Or seen someone helping themselves to a few grapes that they planned on paying for. As a kid my mom would always yell at me to stop and that I would get in trouble. Was her...
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects
Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
New class action accuses Ford of improperly requiring job applicants to disclose personal, family medical information
A new class action accuses Ford of sticking its nose where it doesn't belong, alleging job applicants were required to disclose their personal and family medical histories as a condition of employment, allegedly in violation of Illinois law. Named plaintiffs Cayla Page, Theresa Blashaw and Kisma Bowles, on behalf of...
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
