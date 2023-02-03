ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush with death inspired Michigan woman to fight for expanded health care

YPSILANTI, MI - Audrey Gerard was uninsured and close to death a few years ago, and she wants to make sure no one else ever goes through that experience. Gerard, a 24-year-old Ann Arbor native and alumnus of Eastern Michigan University’s high school affiliate Early College Alliance, had an infection in her urinary tract. Due to lack of medical coverage and fearing the cost of care, she put off treatment until it turned into sepsis, hospitalizing her for eight days.
State-run marijuana testing lab included in Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s budget proposal

Michigan may create a state-operated marijuana testing lab. Dubbed a “reference lab,” it would audit results issued by existing marijuana safety labs to ensure accuracy, help investigate suspected illicit marijuana that enters the licensed market, determine product recalls and help create standardized lab testing methods for the industry, Cannabis Regulatory Agency Director Brian Hanna said.
Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves

Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services

The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects

Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
