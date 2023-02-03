ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?

So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam

A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser

How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Is Safe, A Student Was Apprehended by Police

A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student has been apprehended by law enforcement during school hours. At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, it was reported that a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School became aware of a student who was in possession of gun ammunition. That teacher did confront the student and was able to successfully confiscate the ammunition but that did lead to the student running away from school grounds.
