China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon
As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam. Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
CNN Forces GOP Rep to Admit There’s ‘No Evidence’ Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons’
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly grilled House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday over his wild assertion that the Chinese spy balloon could have contained “bioweapons,” forcing the GOP lawmaker to admit he had “no evidence” to back his claim. Prior to the U.S. military...
China Snubbed U.S. Request for Phone Call After Balloon Downing: Pentagon
Immediately after a fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, the U.S. asked for a call with the Chinese defense minister—only to have China refuse to hop on the phone, the Pentagon said Tuesday. Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement that the Department of Defense had requested a secure call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe. “Unfortunately, the [People’s Republic of China] has declined our request. Our commitment to open lines of communication will continue,” Ryder said. As a naval recovery operation for the 200-foot-tall balloon’s debris stretched into Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that it was China’s move next. “It’s up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want,” she said, according to Reuters.
Russian Mercenary Who Brandished Ukrainian Skull Shot ‘Execution-Style’: Reports
A high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but...
Spy Balloon Bursts Hopes for Bipartisanship on New China Panel
When House Republicans and Democrats joined together last month to create a new committee focused on U.S. competition with China, supporters of the project expressed confidence it could show Beijing that American leaders weren’t hopelessly divided along partisan lines. All it took was a single balloon to deflate that...
Photos Show U.S. Navy Collecting Debris From Chinese Spy Balloon
Navy divers on Monday began searching for debris from the downed Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend, Defense Department officials said. The salvage operation began around 10 a.m. local time after rough waters prevented recovery on Sunday, according to a press release from the U.S. Navy. An amphibious landing ship, the USS Carter Hall, is collecting debris in the near vicinity of the balloon’s splashdown point, approximately six miles off the coast in about 47 feet of water. Aiding the operation is a survey ship, the USNS Pathfinder. “Precautions are being taken during the salvage operation in case explosives or toxic substances are present,” said Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. Navy officials also warned that some debris could wash ashore as tides change over the coming days. “Members of the public can assist by informing local law enforcement personnel if they spot remnants of the balloon; they should not collect it themselves,” VanHerck added.
‘Desperate’ Search for Buried Guests in Horrific Hotel Collapse
A frantic search is underway for scores of people who went missing when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Turkey and parts of Syria on Monday, killing at least 4,000 people across the region. The Grand Isias hotel in the Turkish city of Adıyaman was one of countless buildings that collapsed when...
Second Century Roman Castle Destroyed in Deadly Earthquake
A second-century castle built by Romans and a 19th-century mosque are among the heavily damaged structures from Monday’s devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,300 people in Turkey and Syria. The 7.8-magnitude quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks, including one registering 7.5 magnitude, that knocked down...
World Cup Star Reportedly Rescued From Earthquake Rubble as Death Toll Passes 5,000
A World Cup soccer star has reportedly been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey, where a series of of earthquakes unleashed catastrophe in the country and neighboring Syria on Monday, leaving at least 5,000 people dead. Christian Atsu, 31, who represented Ghana at the 2014 World...
Twitter Restricted in Turkey After Devastating Earthquake: Report
Access to Twitter has been restricted in Turkey, according to a report Wednesday, as the country reels from the devastating aftermath of earthquakes that have left thousands dead. Internet traffic monitoring group NetBlocks said the social media platform was being restricted on “multiple internet providers in Turkey” and noted that the country has “an extensive history of social media restrictions during national emergencies and safety incidents.” Also on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that his citizens should only listen to communications from official authorities and ignore the words of “provocateurs,” Reuters reports. His message came a day after four people were arrested in Turkey over “provocative posts aiming to create fear and panic,” local authorities said.
