Navy divers on Monday began searching for debris from the downed Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend, Defense Department officials said. The salvage operation began around 10 a.m. local time after rough waters prevented recovery on Sunday, according to a press release from the U.S. Navy. An amphibious landing ship, the USS Carter Hall, is collecting debris in the near vicinity of the balloon’s splashdown point, approximately six miles off the coast in about 47 feet of water. Aiding the operation is a survey ship, the USNS Pathfinder. “Precautions are being taken during the salvage operation in case explosives or toxic substances are present,” said Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. Navy officials also warned that some debris could wash ashore as tides change over the coming days. “Members of the public can assist by informing local law enforcement personnel if they spot remnants of the balloon; they should not collect it themselves,” VanHerck added.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO