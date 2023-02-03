Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
Rollover Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 12 In Auburn: Authorities
One person sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash that shut down a major route in Central Massachusetts Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, authorities said. The crash happened on Route 12 at Swanson Road in Auburn around 2 p.m., according to Auburn Police on Twitter. The incident closed Route 12 in both directions as a result.
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police
Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter. One adult male was...
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
Driver in critical condition after rollover crash on Southbridge Street in Worcester
A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after the car he was driving rolled over in Worcester Tuesday morning, according to Worcester Police Department. At approximately 4:10 a.m., police responded to 595 Southbridge St. after receiving a report of a vehicle that flipped in a crash. The driver was trapped...
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
One person was injured in Elliot Street shooting in Springfield
A man was injured in a shooting on Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Worcester driver in critical condition after hitting parked car
WORCESTER - An early morning car crash has left a 37-year-old man in critical condition. Police responded to 595 Southbridge St. shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an overturned vehicle. Firefighters were able to free the trapped driver, according to police. It appears the driver struck an...
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured
Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
57-year-old Springfield man missing since January 22nd
It's been just over two weeks since a Springfield man has gone missing in the eastern part of the state. Monday evening, 22News heard from his wife who is asking the public for help to find him.
Suspect in mall shooting arrested, charged with murder
HOLYOKE – The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Jan. 28 has been arrested and identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pled not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he is being held without bail. Santana Rodriguez is accused of shooting an innocent bystander after an altercation with another person inside of the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall.
West Springfield Police looking to identify suspect wanted for stealing from a business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connecting with stealing from a business.
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
Police ID hiker found dead in Burrillville pond
Police say she is a practicing child psychologist in Holliston, Mass.
DUI crash in Vernon
VERNON — A 32-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Vernon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Tyler Hill Road at around 9:05 a.m. Police identified the driver as Stephen K. Dyer, of Vernon. Police say Dyer displayed signs and indicators of impairment. Affter a...
Loaded firearm, drugs found after shots fired report in Chicopee
A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs after a report of shots fired Saturday.
Palmer man on trial for allegedly burning down rental property for $500k insurance payoff
SPRINGFIELD — More than three years after a fast-moving fire sent his tenants fleeing from a building in Palmer, Joseph F. Gulluni Jr. is standing trial for multiple counts of arson and insurance fraud. The blaze swallowed up a six-unit property at 2002-2006 Palmer Road in Three Rivers on...
