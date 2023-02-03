ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whately, MA

Daily Voice

Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured

Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Suspect in mall shooting arrested, charged with murder

HOLYOKE – The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Jan. 28 has been arrested and identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pled not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he is being held without bail. Santana Rodriguez is accused of shooting an innocent bystander after an altercation with another person inside of the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall.
HOLYOKE, MA
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Vernon

VERNON — A 32-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Vernon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Tyler Hill Road at around 9:05 a.m. Police identified the driver as Stephen K. Dyer, of Vernon. Police say Dyer displayed signs and indicators of impairment. Affter a...
VERNON, VT

