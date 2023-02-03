Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Lowry to run for District 4 Westfield council seat
A lifelong resident who says she is the first Democrat woman to run in a Westfield CIty Council race in 17 years is seeking the District 4 council seat. Alexis Lowry, who announced her campaign Jan. 30, is a small business owner and a certified nutritional coach. “Westfield is my...
Current Publishing
Foundation builder: Carmel’s first two-term mayor reflects on key events that helped shape city’s future
As Carmel residents prepare to welcome their first new mayor since 1996, the city’s only other mayor to serve more than one term is nearing a milestone of her own. Jane Reiman, a Republican who served as mayor from 1980-1987, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 9. Since leaving office at age 55, she’s worked at a child care center, spent 15 years in Corydon to help care for her grandchildren and returned to Carmel to work part-time for the city and as an ambassador at Woodland Terrace senior living community.
Current Publishing
City of Carmel announces 2023 road construction schedule
The City of Carmel is planning to add new roundabouts and begin or continue several road reconstruction projects this year, according to a schedule released Feb. 6 by the engineering department. Work includes:. Spring projects. 106th Street and N. College Ave. roundabout – Concrete and dirt work will continue until...
Current Publishing
Current Q&A: Getting to know Michael Corlew
Noblesville High School junior Michael Corlew recently answered questions for Current’s new Q&A feature highlighting area residents in Hamilton County. Corlew also owns his own junk hauling business, MB Junk Removal, that picks up items that people no longer want or need. What is your best habit, and what...
Current Publishing
Column: Center for Performing Arts launches DEI initiative
At the Center for the Performing Arts, we take pride in presenting a broad range of artists and cultural traditions from across the country and around the world for audiences comprising different races, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, political views and socioeconomic circumstances, all sharing one common goal – to witness, enjoy and be enriched and inspired by an artistic experience.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Noblesville Rotary Club donates check to Ivy Tech
From left, Noblesville Rotary Club President Jack Kreman, Ivy Tech Hamilton County Director of Development Kathryn Shema and Rotary District Governor Mekey McAllen pause with a replica check for $13,911 that was donated to the community college from the Rotary’s BrewBQ fundraiser last year. The donation amount will cover a full semester of tuition for six students at Ivy Tech in the fall. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Dixon)
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – February 7, 2023
“Footloose” is set for Feb. 9 to March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Civic Theatre will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” from Feb. 10 to 25 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
Current Publishing
A good cause: Annual Dance Marathon at Westfield High School to benefit Riley Hospital for Children
Organizers hope to see hundreds of students come together during this weekend’s Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for Riley Hospital for Children. The annual event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at Westfield High School in the multi-purpose instructional facility and will feature plenty of activities, sports, food and fun.
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
Current Publishing
Snapshot:Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe opens
Smitten Kitten Cat Café recently opened at 7853 E. 96th St. in Fishers, becoming Hamilton County’s first cat café. (Photos by Edward Redd.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Current Publishing
Take Heart fundraiser has special meaning for Zionsville woman
Monisha Mitchell’s fundraising mission is truly heartfelt. Mitchell, 50, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in 2019. “I was symptomatic since I was 15 and I wasn’t diagnosed until I was in my late 40s,” Mitchell said. “So, the opportunity for me to have surgery is gone. I have medication that keeps my heart rate down but there is not a cure. I definitely want to raise awareness because had this condition been found earlier, I could have had surgery that could have fixed it. Now, it’s really trying to thwart off the worst. My coronary artery is in the wrong place and beats too fast or too hard. The risk is sudden heart death.”
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
