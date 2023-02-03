CI recently published an update on Reg CF [Regulation Crowdfunding], an exemption that allows a business to raise up to $5 million in an online securities offering. Investors may be non-accredited or accredited. While the legislation creating Reg CF was signed into law in 2012, it too several more years for regulators to enable issuers to raise capital under the new rule. Starting in 2016, Reg CF has now helped thousands of businesses to raise hundreds of millions of dollars online. This has led to tens of thousands of new jobs. But while not all businesses will be successful, some will – that is how a market economy works.

2 DAYS AGO