Issuance Founder Responds to DealMaker Allegations
Last week, it was reported that DealMaker had filed a lawsuit against Issuance, claiming that Issuance had utilized a relationship between the two firms to gain access to intellectual property to launch a similar service. DealMaker is a tech-enabled platform that helps firms raise money online. DealMaker reports over 689,000...
Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology Appoints Ezechi Britton as Chief Executive Officer
The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has named Ezechi Britton MBE as its Chief Executive Officer. He will start the role in April 2023. Britton will work with Charlotte Crosswell (CFIT Chair) in order “to deliver on CFIT’s mission to support the next stage of scaling for UK-based firms and to contribute to the UK remaining a global leader for financial innovation.”
Digital Transformation Firm Brillio Appoints Navneet Narula to Lead Global Banking and Financial Services Unit
Brillio, a digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced the appointment of Navneet Narula as the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI). Narula brings over 20 years of leadership experience “building and scaling new growth engines and transforming business verticals throughout his career working in software services,...
SyndicateRoom Reports Portfolio Company 10to8 Acquired
SyndicateRoom, an online investment platform, reports that portfolio company 10to8 has been acquired by Sign In Solutions. Deal terms were not revealed, but SyndicateRoom said that the exit was at a “positive multiple.”. 10to8 is a time management, communication and meeting platform that aims to eliminate missed appointments. Sign...
Republic Note Quickly Raises $3 Million in Reg CF Offering for Rebranded Republic Core
Do you remember Republic Note? Back in 202o, Republic sought to raise capital for a security that provides purchasers with a portion of the income generated by the investment crowdfunding platform. At that time, Republic raised about $16 million in a sold-out Reg D 506c offering for accredited investors. Simultaneously, Republic filed a Form 1-A to enable non-accredited investors to participate in the securities offering, pitched as a digital asset. Unfortunately, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) struggled to qualify the Reg A+ offering.
Binance Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX via its Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has invested in GOPAX, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange licensed “to provide fiat-to-crypto services to customers, as part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).”. In November 2022, GOPAX halted “the withdrawal of principal and...
Digital Banking Fintech Oxygen Announces $20M Funding and Appointment of New CEO
Digital banking platform Oxygen announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use the funds “to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology...
Real Estate Software Firm CubiCasa and New Mexico MLS Announce Partnership
CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, announced that New Mexico MLS has joined its MLS Partnership Program launched in December. Through CubiCasa’s program, New Mexico MLS members now “have access to free floor plans based on scans completed via the CubiCasa app, a discounted rate on optional add-on features like adding fixed furniture into a floor plan, calculating Gross Living Area (GLA) and an expedited delivery window, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers who are currently using CubiCasa.”
X8 AG Applies for Swiss Fintech License in Pursuit of Operating a Global Stablecoin Platform
According to an email, X8 AG has submitted the application to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), for a Swiss Fintech license according to Article 1b Banking Act. X8 AG aims to emerge as a “regulated global stablecoin system.”. X8 AG said that it believes Switzerland is the...
Malaysia: Gobi Partners Onboards Startups Durioo+, Lapasar, Paywatch, pitchIN to Superseed II Fund
Gobi Partners, the “most interconnected” Pan-Asian venture capital (VC) firm with US$1.5 billion (RM6.5 billion) in assets under management has “onboarded four more promising Malaysian startups to its Gobi Superseed II Fund (Gobi SSII Fund).”. The four firms “being onboarded are Islamic-themed streaming service Durioo+, e-commerce marketplace...
Genesis Reaches an Agreement in Principle with Parent Digital Currency Group
Genesis Global Holdco, LLC says that it has reached an “agreement in principle” with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and the ad hoc groups of creditors of Genesis Global Capital, LLC, which holds or represents more than $2 billion in claims, according to a note from Genesis. The agreement...
Identity Data Fabric Firm, Radiant Logic, Signs Agreement to Acquire France’s Brainwave GRC
Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brainwave GRC, a key player focused on Identity Governance and Analytics (IGA) headquartered in France. Together, Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC address “a broad set of identity use cases, and the acquisition...
Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm‘s AML/CFT Platform to Enhance Compliance Standards
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” digital asset trading platforms, has chosen Coinfirm, a key player focused on analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, “as one of its key AML/CFT partners.”. The partnership will “give Gate.io access to...
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
Payments Firm Zilch Partners with StepChange
Zilch, a UK-based payments Fintech, has announced a partnership with StepChange – a “debt advice charity.”. According to Zilch, the collaboration with StepChange will make it the first provider of credit via buy now pay later (BNPL) to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. Zilch said it...
Reliance Retail, Innoviti Technologies, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank to Enable Acceptance of Digital Rupee
Innoviti Technologies in collaboration with Reliance Retail, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the launch of in-store acceptance of retail payments via Digital Rupee – Retail [e₹-R]. After being the first to introduce dynamic QR based in-store UPI payments, Reliance Retail, in continuance of its endeavor “to...
Sunstone Credit Finalizes $20M Series A Round to Enable Businesses to Go Solar
Sunstone Credit, Inc., a technology-enabled clean energy financing platform that helps businesses go solar, announced an oversubscribed $20 million Series A funding round. The investment round was “led by an affiliated fund of Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, which provides flexible capital and best-in-class guidance for growth-stage clean energy companies.”
Investment Crowdfunding: Reg A+ and Reg D Data
CI recently published an update on Reg CF [Regulation Crowdfunding], an exemption that allows a business to raise up to $5 million in an online securities offering. Investors may be non-accredited or accredited. While the legislation creating Reg CF was signed into law in 2012, it too several more years for regulators to enable issuers to raise capital under the new rule. Starting in 2016, Reg CF has now helped thousands of businesses to raise hundreds of millions of dollars online. This has led to tens of thousands of new jobs. But while not all businesses will be successful, some will – that is how a market economy works.
Finastra Introduces Cloud-enabled Risk Management Solution for Community Banks
Finastra recently unveiled Finastra ALM IQ, a risk management solution available for banks from March 2023. The unique Cloud-based balance sheet management tool “enables small and medium-sized banks to make confident decisions in shorter timeframes, making them more competitive against larger financial institutions.”. ALM IQ offers “a faster, deeper...
