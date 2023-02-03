ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Center, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
abc27.com

Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide

Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Vestal Museum Move Will Take Short-Cut Across the Parkway

Broome County's most unusual and ambitious upcoming relocation project will involve transporting the historic Erie-Lackawanna Train Station across the Vestal Parkway. The old depot has served as the Vestal Museum for more than four decades. The building started life as a railroad station in 1881. A historical marker located near...
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Florida Woman Battles for Over $13,000 in Refunds from Vestal Landlord

A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
VESTAL, NY
98.1 The Hawk

First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval

The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date

Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A fire damaged a house Tuesday night in Wayne County. Crews were called to the home on Lake Ariel Highway just before 7:30 p.m. The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second. The Lake Ariel fire chief says this is the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Your wallet may feel a pinch when buying produce

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Remember the COVID-19 pandemic where quarantining and zoom where the top trends? Well, 2023 may see a different trend and it is at the grocery store. “Our cost have been increased anywhere from 10 to 25 percent. And so, we have to pass all that cost on to our customers. We have tried to minimize it as much as possible but we are in that range.” Said crossroads farm’s Sarah Banorden Morrow.
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Wayne County

HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer in Wayne County sold a lucky customer a $1 million PA Lottery Scratch-Off. According to Pennsylvania Lotter, Tri-State Tobacco on Wellwood Avenue in Hawley sold a $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off. Tri-State Tobacco receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Announces $197,000 for Local Nonprofits

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced nearly $197,000 in funding for local nonprofits through the Community Development Block Grant. In a press release on Monday, Mayor Kraham announced the nearly $197,000 in funding for a number of local nonprofits. 14 local nonprofits will receive funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant.
BINGHAMTON, NY
