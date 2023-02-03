Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Burlington opening new York County retail store
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
Former Binghamton Mayor to Build Downtown Pub and Restaurant
A blighted vacant parcel in the heart of downtown Binghamton could soon be brought back to life if a former mayor's plans become reality. A restaurant featuring a "beer garden" are planned for the site at 138-140 Washington Street. The spot has been empty for decades after a New Year's...
LOVE It! Free Binghamton Cracker Barrel Food For A Year
Recently, I told you how you could name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day. So in the interest of equal time, I should probably inform you about something you can do for the love in your life...especially if you're thinking about "popping the question." Take it from me,...
Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide
Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
Vestal Museum Move Will Take Short-Cut Across the Parkway
Broome County's most unusual and ambitious upcoming relocation project will involve transporting the historic Erie-Lackawanna Train Station across the Vestal Parkway. The old depot has served as the Vestal Museum for more than four decades. The building started life as a railroad station in 1881. A historical marker located near...
Public Hearing Set for Binghamton’s First Licensed Cannabis Shop
The Binghamton planning commission will hold a public hearing on the city's first licensed cannabis retail store. The shop to be operated by On Point Cannabis at 75 Court Street is expected to open soon. The site has been home to Just Breathe, a business that has been selling hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida Woman Battles for Over $13,000 in Refunds from Vestal Landlord
A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval
The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date
Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
Fire damages home in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A fire damaged a house Tuesday night in Wayne County. Crews were called to the home on Lake Ariel Highway just before 7:30 p.m. The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second. The Lake Ariel fire chief says this is the...
NewsChannel 36
Your wallet may feel a pinch when buying produce
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Remember the COVID-19 pandemic where quarantining and zoom where the top trends? Well, 2023 may see a different trend and it is at the grocery store. “Our cost have been increased anywhere from 10 to 25 percent. And so, we have to pass all that cost on to our customers. We have tried to minimize it as much as possible but we are in that range.” Said crossroads farm’s Sarah Banorden Morrow.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Talent Search Is Back At New Location
For some of us, Groundhog Day is the day that we look forward to as a sign that Spring is on it's way. For me, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies "Rumble Factor Talent Search" is the sign that Spring is almost here. It's the 5th annual Rumble Factor Talent Search and...
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Wayne County
HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer in Wayne County sold a lucky customer a $1 million PA Lottery Scratch-Off. According to Pennsylvania Lotter, Tri-State Tobacco on Wellwood Avenue in Hawley sold a $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off. Tri-State Tobacco receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from […]
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
owegopennysaver.com
Homelessness in Tioga County, New York
Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
Fire that damaged family home of Senator Bob Casey ruled accidental
SCRANTON, Pa. — Update:. The fire that damaged Senator Bob Casey's family home in Wayne County was an accident, according to state police. Investigators say the fire was discovered by an electrical crew working in the area on a power issue. The fire started near the electrical breaker and...
rewind1077.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Binghamton Announces $197,000 for Local Nonprofits
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced nearly $197,000 in funding for local nonprofits through the Community Development Block Grant. In a press release on Monday, Mayor Kraham announced the nearly $197,000 in funding for a number of local nonprofits. 14 local nonprofits will receive funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant.
$50k Powerball ticket sold in Binghamton
According to the New York Lottery, seven third place Powerball tickets were purchased across New York State yesterday.
98.1 The Hawk
