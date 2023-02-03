ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

8newsnow.com

Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team

The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating …. The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Licensed breeding business has 6 French bulldogs stolen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family needs your help to find six of their bulldogs, some of which were puppies. The family has a licensed breeding business called Light Skin Bullies LLC, and they said someone broke into their home and stole the dogs on the east side of the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Animal rights groups hold protest at Las Vegas animal shelter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local animal rights groups including No Kill Las Vegas, and Nevada Voters For Animals hosted a protest in front of the Animal Foundation on Tuesday afternoon. The groups stated that the protest was in response to the Animal Foundation severing ties with a local rescue, A Home For Spot after they […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
HENDERSON, NV
travelphotodiscovery.com

Road trips from Las Vegas

Visiting Las Vegas is a whole adventure and experience on its own in visiting all the wild, whacky and over the top venues around the city with each new casino trying to outdo all the others around the city. But, once you tire of all the neon lights, cocktail bars and buffet lines and long for some nature and natural environments, you’ll be surprised that there’s so much history, culture and stunning scenery to find just outside of the city. There are so many fantastic road trips from Las Vegas that should be on your bucket list of places to visit just outside of this man-made metropolis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
momswhothink.com

12 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Las Vegas

While this happening city is known for a lot of things, there are also a lot of fun places for birthday parties in Las Vegas! That’s right! Las Vegas has its fair share of sights to see and activities to do, with many of them fitting perfectly for birthday party venues. Whether your kid is looking for family fun, educational fun or some physical, outdoorsy fun – Las Vegas is the place to go. Check out some of the best options for fun places to host your next child’s birthday party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Vegas-area home with kitchen pool access lists for $14.5M

Taking a dip in the middle of cooking — or eating — dinner has never been easier. For anyone who’s fantasized about swimming laps from the convenience of their kitchen, dining room or even the living room — this over-the-top mansion is a dream come true.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
HENDERSON, NV

