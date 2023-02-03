If you’ve ever indulged in boba tea (aka bubble tea), you know how addicting those chewy tapioca pearls can be. Beyond the classic sweet milk tea base, you can also opt for fruity creations, smoothies, and lighter, classic teas for your boba. There’s even a new trend called “Brown Sugar Pearl Milk” that looks absolutely delicious. A Tawainese invention of the 1980s, the customizable, aesthetically pleasing tea drink has surged in popularity across the U.S. with the help of Gen Z and social media. In Dallas, the bubble tea craze is clear. To help you find the best local spots to slurp some pearls, we’ve rounded the eight best boba tea shops across North Texas.

