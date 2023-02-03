Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: a New Zealand-inspired spot from the former Georgie chef, a new handroll bar at The Hill, and great Chinese food along Lower Greenville. To help you narrow down the best of the...
papercitymag.com
New Asian Grocery Market and Lounge Ups Fort Worth’s International Food Power — Hao’s Grocery and Lao Che Lounge Beckon
Hao's Grocery & Cafe is located at 120 St. Louis in Fort Worth's Southside neighborhood. It’s been a rough year for Fort Worth entrepreneur Hao Tran and it’s only February. The Vietnamese immigrant and Fort Worth Independent School District math teacher is a fixture in the city’s food scene. Tran is passionate about traditional Vietnamese cuisine and started hosting hand-made dumpling pop-ups along with her friend Dixya Bhattarhi many years ago. Now, she has her own Asian market dubbed Hao’s Grocery & Cafe.
papercitymag.com
The Best Boba Tea Shops in Dallas to Sip The Mega-Popular Asian Beverage
If you’ve ever indulged in boba tea (aka bubble tea), you know how addicting those chewy tapioca pearls can be. Beyond the classic sweet milk tea base, you can also opt for fruity creations, smoothies, and lighter, classic teas for your boba. There’s even a new trend called “Brown Sugar Pearl Milk” that looks absolutely delicious. A Tawainese invention of the 1980s, the customizable, aesthetically pleasing tea drink has surged in popularity across the U.S. with the help of Gen Z and social media. In Dallas, the bubble tea craze is clear. To help you find the best local spots to slurp some pearls, we’ve rounded the eight best boba tea shops across North Texas.
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, GABRIEL ANTONIO; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex
After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
CandysDirt.com
This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates
Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HELLER, NATHAN ANDREW; W/M; POB: WI; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: CREDIT ANALYST/PRICER...
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s 12 Best Restaurants For Valentine’s Day — Your Romantic Dining Guide
Gemelle keeps the Love going on Valentine's Day in Fort Worth. I ran into a guy recently who proudly stated that he “didn’t go in for all of the commercial holidays.” His wife rolled her eyes as she sadly confirmed that this was in fact true. With Valentine’s Day looming large, I wonder how that approach is really going for him.
Threats made at two North Texas Walmart stores now believed to be hoaxes
Two North Texas Walmarts are now open again after being evacuated yesterday because of threats. First, it was a North Richland Hills store then one in Highland Village.
Del Campo Empanadas now open in Flower Mound
Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Del Campo Empanadas) Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 901 Long Prairie Road next to Starbucks. Hours are 11 a.m.-8...
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth artist provides a ‘little burst of happiness’ through murals
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Megan Najera is the creative mind behind MLNart. When? Najera started doing art commissions in 2012. Where? At this time, MLNart does not have a brick-and-mortar store...
CandysDirt.com
This Mira Vista Mediterranean Beckons You to See The View
Yes, it’s important to have a home that is lovely and inviting. But what you want even more is a sanctuary where you feel safe. You want a home to be somewhere you can breathe. You want this Mira Vista Mediterranean mansion, and I will tell you why. Mira...
fortworthreport.org
Snoop Dog shatters record at Fort Worth Stock Show Sale of Champions
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight black European Cross, sailed past the previous record at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Sale of Champions, selling for $440,000, well above 2022’s $310,000. The steer was purchased by Fort Worth insurance company Higginbotham & Associates, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this...
Velvet Taco Opens in Grapevine
Velvet Taco will be hosting a Grand Opening week of special events
She was a champion for her community | Well-known Dallas activist, business owner Liegea Lopez dies in head-on crash
DALLAS — An activist and barber shop owner in the Oak Cliff area is being remembered as a hero. She died in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor, where over 100 people showed up. Martin Gonzalez is mourning the death...
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
Comments / 0