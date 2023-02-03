ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

papercitymag.com

New Asian Grocery Market and Lounge Ups Fort Worth’s International Food Power — Hao’s Grocery and Lao Che Lounge Beckon

Hao's Grocery & Cafe is located at 120 St. Louis in Fort Worth's Southside neighborhood. It’s been a rough year for Fort Worth entrepreneur Hao Tran and it’s only February. The Vietnamese immigrant and Fort Worth Independent School District math teacher is a fixture in the city’s food scene. Tran is passionate about traditional Vietnamese cuisine and started hosting hand-made dumpling pop-ups along with her friend Dixya Bhattarhi many years ago. Now, she has her own Asian market dubbed Hao’s Grocery & Cafe.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Boba Tea Shops in Dallas to Sip The Mega-Popular Asian Beverage

If you’ve ever indulged in boba tea (aka bubble tea), you know how addicting those chewy tapioca pearls can be. Beyond the classic sweet milk tea base, you can also opt for fruity creations, smoothies, and lighter, classic teas for your boba. There’s even a new trend called “Brown Sugar Pearl Milk” that looks absolutely delicious. A Tawainese invention of the 1980s, the customizable, aesthetically pleasing tea drink has surged in popularity across the U.S. with the help of Gen Z and social media. In Dallas, the bubble tea craze is clear. To help you find the best local spots to slurp some pearls, we’ve rounded the eight best boba tea shops across North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, GABRIEL ANTONIO; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex

After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
MANSFIELD, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates

Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
WEATHERFORD, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HELLER, NATHAN ANDREW; W/M; POB: WI; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: CREDIT ANALYST/PRICER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Mira Vista Mediterranean Beckons You to See The View

Yes, it’s important to have a home that is lovely and inviting. But what you want even more is a sanctuary where you feel safe. You want a home to be somewhere you can breathe. You want this Mira Vista Mediterranean mansion, and I will tell you why. Mira...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Snoop Dog shatters record at Fort Worth Stock Show Sale of Champions

Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight black European Cross, sailed past the previous record at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Sale of Champions, selling for $440,000, well above 2022’s $310,000. The steer was purchased by Fort Worth insurance company Higginbotham & Associates, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX

