Kevin McCarthy was forced to shush hecklers in his own party as they interrupted President Biden's tribute to a fentanyl victim during Tuesday's State of the Union address.The Speaker of the House could be seen pursing his lips to quiet his GOP colleagues as Mr Biden honoured Courtney Griffin, who died of a fentanyl overdose and whose father Doug Griffin was in attendance at the speech.Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene could be heard shouting; "It's coming from China!", as another colleague chimed "It's your fault!", in comments that have been branded 'classless'.

16 HOURS AGO