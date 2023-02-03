Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Officers Hospitalized After Women Hit Cruiser Head-On in Stolen Car
Two Waterbury police officers were injured after two women in a stolen car rammed into a cruiser head-on Monday. The police department's auto theft task force found a stolen red Hyundai Elantra parked at the intersection of Johnson and Fairview streets. Responding officers found two women try to get into the stolen car.
NBC Connecticut
Former Coach at Platt High School in Meriden Charged With Voyeurism
A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
NBC Connecticut
Cashier Accused of Stealing Over $90,000 From Watertown Meat Center
A cashier at Watertown Meat Center is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her job over the course of several months. Police said 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage, of Watertown, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the series of thefts from January 2022 through October 2022. According to...
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed During Broad Daylight Shooting in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight on Monday. Officers responded to the 900th block of William Street on a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers were also notified that a person was shot inside a car in the same area. Responding officers found...
NBC Connecticut
Trooper, Firefighter Struck While at Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell
A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 south in Cromwell on Wednesday morning. Troopers were called to a crash on Route 9 south. While there, a trooper and a firefighter were struck by a different vehicle, according...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Trooper Injured in Crash on Route 15 South in Hamden
A Connecticut State Police trooper is injured after a crash on Route 15 south in Hamden on Wednesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said two vehicles crashed and the right lane of the highway was closed between exits 61 and 60. According to Connecticut State Police, the trooper was...
NBC Connecticut
Reward Being Offered for Info About Armed Robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Waterbury
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved in an armed robbery of a mail carrier in Waterbury last month. The United States Postal Service said the letter carrier was robbed on January 31 around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Beverly Avenue.
NBC Connecticut
Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around the State
Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closed Part of Berlin Turnpike
Part of the Berlin Turnpike was closed in Berlin for hours Friday, but the road is now clear , according to CTRoads.org. The northbound side of the road was closed at North Colony Road. The crash was reported around 6:47 a.m. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Spike Lee to Speak at Southern Connecticut State University
Academy Award-winner Spike Lee is going to be at Southern Connecticut State University in the spring for “That’s My Story & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee.”. The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the university’s Lyman Center. Lee...
