Stamford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Officers Hospitalized After Women Hit Cruiser Head-On in Stolen Car

Two Waterbury police officers were injured after two women in a stolen car rammed into a cruiser head-on Monday. The police department's auto theft task force found a stolen red Hyundai Elantra parked at the intersection of Johnson and Fairview streets. Responding officers found two women try to get into the stolen car.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Former Coach at Platt High School in Meriden Charged With Voyeurism

A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cashier Accused of Stealing Over $90,000 From Watertown Meat Center

A cashier at Watertown Meat Center is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her job over the course of several months. Police said 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage, of Watertown, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the series of thefts from January 2022 through October 2022. According to...
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed During Broad Daylight Shooting in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight on Monday. Officers responded to the 900th block of William Street on a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers were also notified that a person was shot inside a car in the same area. Responding officers found...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Trooper Injured in Crash on Route 15 South in Hamden

A Connecticut State Police trooper is injured after a crash on Route 15 south in Hamden on Wednesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said two vehicles crashed and the right lane of the highway was closed between exits 61 and 60. According to Connecticut State Police, the trooper was...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around the State

Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closed Part of Berlin Turnpike

Part of the Berlin Turnpike was closed in Berlin for hours Friday, but the road is now clear , according to CTRoads.org. The northbound side of the road was closed at North Colony Road. The crash was reported around 6:47 a.m. No additional information was immediately available.
BERLIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spike Lee to Speak at Southern Connecticut State University

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee is going to be at Southern Connecticut State University in the spring for “That’s My Story & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee.”. The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the university’s Lyman Center. Lee...
NEW HAVEN, CT

