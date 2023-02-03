ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Finastra Introduces Cloud-enabled Risk Management Solution for Community Banks

Finastra recently unveiled Finastra ALM IQ, a risk management solution available for banks from March 2023. The unique Cloud-based balance sheet management tool “enables small and medium-sized banks to make confident decisions in shorter timeframes, making them more competitive against larger financial institutions.”. ALM IQ offers “a faster, deeper...
Digital Banking Fintech Oxygen Announces $20M Funding and Appointment of New CEO

Digital banking platform Oxygen announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use the funds “to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology...
Digital Assets: Matrixport Operating in the UK Following AR Arrangment with Varramore

Matrixport has had its UK wholly-owned subsidiary, Matrixport Advisors Limited, appointed as an Appointed Representative (AR) of Varramore Partners Limited (Varramore), which is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The relationship allows Matrixport to conduct a range of investment-related activities in the UK. Headquartered in Singapore,...
Digital Asset Firm HAYVN Welcomes Crypto Regulatory Clarity in the UK

The UK government has released proposals for regulation of the cryptocurrency industry in hopes of “stabilizing the market while diminishing the incentives for users to flock to offshore jurisdictions.”. Perhaps one of the benefits of the post-FTX landscape is that regulators are now “urged to more clearly communicate necessary...
Klarpay AG Expands Global Payment Capabilities with 13 New Currency Accounts

Klarpay AG marks a “significant” expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.”
Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm‘s AML/CFT Platform to Enhance Compliance Standards

Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” digital asset trading platforms, has chosen Coinfirm, a key player focused on analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, “as one of its key AML/CFT partners.”. The partnership will “give Gate.io access to...
SyndicateRoom Reports Portfolio Company 10to8 Acquired

SyndicateRoom, an online investment platform, reports that portfolio company 10to8 has been acquired by Sign In Solutions. Deal terms were not revealed, but SyndicateRoom said that the exit was at a “positive multiple.”. 10to8 is a time management, communication and meeting platform that aims to eliminate missed appointments. Sign...
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth

Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
Binance Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX via its Industry Recovery Initiative

Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has invested in GOPAX, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange licensed “to provide fiat-to-crypto services to customers, as part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).”. In November 2022, GOPAX halted “the withdrawal of principal and...
Payments Firm Zilch Partners with StepChange

Zilch, a UK-based payments Fintech, has announced a partnership with StepChange – a “debt advice charity.”. According to Zilch, the collaboration with StepChange will make it the first provider of credit via buy now pay later (BNPL) to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. Zilch said it...
Payments Fintech Mondu Offers BNPL Product for B2B Sales

Mondu, the “fast-growing” B2B payments company, announced MonduSell, a solution for B2B merchants offering flexible payments on all sales channels: field sales, tele-sales or email orders. MonduSell offers the most “popular” B2B payment methods and flexible terms while processing orders from any sales channel in real-time.
Malaysia: Gobi Partners Onboards Startups Durioo+, Lapasar, Paywatch, pitchIN to Superseed II Fund

Gobi Partners, the “most interconnected” Pan-Asian venture capital (VC) firm with US$1.5 billion (RM6.5 billion) in assets under management has “onboarded four more promising Malaysian startups to its Gobi Superseed II Fund (Gobi SSII Fund).”. The four firms “being onboarded are Islamic-themed streaming service Durioo+, e-commerce marketplace...
UK’s iwocaPay Integrates with Quickbooks to Become “First” B2B BNPL Solution for Cloud Accounting Software

Iwoca is announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with Quickbooks’ accounting software package – this makes it “the first invoice checkout integration with a BNPL option for businesses that integrate with QuickBooks.”. Quickbooks supports UK businesses “with their accounting needs via a cloud-first approach...
Doug Ellenoff of Law Firm EGS, Shares 2023 Expectations for SPACs, Securities Crowdfunding and More

Doug Ellenoff, the managing partner of Ellenoff, Grossman, and Schole (EGS) – a Manhattan-based law firm, has been a supporter of innovation in financial services for many years now. A staunch proponent of the JOBS Act of 2012 before it became law, Ellenoff is a regular on Capitol Hill and an active investor in the Fintech sector including the backing of platforms providing online capital formation. His law firm is also the top legal advisor when it comes to SPACs or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies – a sector of finance that recently boomed – only to slow as regulators incorporated new rules and the market cooled.
Fierce Launches Financial “Super App,” Raises $10 Million Seed Round

Has announced the launch of a “super app” that is said to deliver high-yield returns for its users as it exits stealth mode. The App is currently available on iOS, with Android coming soon. At the same time, Fierce has announced a $10 million Seed round. The funding included the participation of Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital, and several angel investors.
Decentralized Finance: Dexalot Launches Hybrid DeFi Subnet on Avalanche

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Dexalot has launched on an Avalanche Subnet, marking a new milestone in “the evolution of decentralized trading protocols.”. The Dexalot Subnet aims “to replicate the user experience of a CEX without compromising on decentralization and transparency.”. Its team has “spent months building and refining its...

