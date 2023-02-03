Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Introduces Cloud-enabled Risk Management Solution for Community Banks
Finastra recently unveiled Finastra ALM IQ, a risk management solution available for banks from March 2023. The unique Cloud-based balance sheet management tool “enables small and medium-sized banks to make confident decisions in shorter timeframes, making them more competitive against larger financial institutions.”. ALM IQ offers “a faster, deeper...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking Fintech Oxygen Announces $20M Funding and Appointment of New CEO
Digital banking platform Oxygen announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use the funds “to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Matrixport Operating in the UK Following AR Arrangment with Varramore
Matrixport has had its UK wholly-owned subsidiary, Matrixport Advisors Limited, appointed as an Appointed Representative (AR) of Varramore Partners Limited (Varramore), which is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The relationship allows Matrixport to conduct a range of investment-related activities in the UK. Headquartered in Singapore,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm HAYVN Welcomes Crypto Regulatory Clarity in the UK
The UK government has released proposals for regulation of the cryptocurrency industry in hopes of “stabilizing the market while diminishing the incentives for users to flock to offshore jurisdictions.”. Perhaps one of the benefits of the post-FTX landscape is that regulators are now “urged to more clearly communicate necessary...
crowdfundinsider.com
Klarpay AG Expands Global Payment Capabilities with 13 New Currency Accounts
Klarpay AG marks a “significant” expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.”
crowdfundinsider.com
X8 AG Applies for Swiss Fintech License in Pursuit of Operating a Global Stablecoin Platform
According to an email, X8 AG has submitted the application to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), for a Swiss Fintech license according to Article 1b Banking Act. X8 AG aims to emerge as a “regulated global stablecoin system.”. X8 AG said that it believes Switzerland is the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Reliance Retail, Innoviti Technologies, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank to Enable Acceptance of Digital Rupee
Innoviti Technologies in collaboration with Reliance Retail, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the launch of in-store acceptance of retail payments via Digital Rupee – Retail [e₹-R]. After being the first to introduce dynamic QR based in-store UPI payments, Reliance Retail, in continuance of its endeavor “to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm‘s AML/CFT Platform to Enhance Compliance Standards
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” digital asset trading platforms, has chosen Coinfirm, a key player focused on analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, “as one of its key AML/CFT partners.”. The partnership will “give Gate.io access to...
crowdfundinsider.com
SyndicateRoom Reports Portfolio Company 10to8 Acquired
SyndicateRoom, an online investment platform, reports that portfolio company 10to8 has been acquired by Sign In Solutions. Deal terms were not revealed, but SyndicateRoom said that the exit was at a “positive multiple.”. 10to8 is a time management, communication and meeting platform that aims to eliminate missed appointments. Sign...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX via its Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has invested in GOPAX, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange licensed “to provide fiat-to-crypto services to customers, as part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).”. In November 2022, GOPAX halted “the withdrawal of principal and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Firm Zilch Partners with StepChange
Zilch, a UK-based payments Fintech, has announced a partnership with StepChange – a “debt advice charity.”. According to Zilch, the collaboration with StepChange will make it the first provider of credit via buy now pay later (BNPL) to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. Zilch said it...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech Mondu Offers BNPL Product for B2B Sales
Mondu, the “fast-growing” B2B payments company, announced MonduSell, a solution for B2B merchants offering flexible payments on all sales channels: field sales, tele-sales or email orders. MonduSell offers the most “popular” B2B payment methods and flexible terms while processing orders from any sales channel in real-time.
crowdfundinsider.com
Malaysia: Gobi Partners Onboards Startups Durioo+, Lapasar, Paywatch, pitchIN to Superseed II Fund
Gobi Partners, the “most interconnected” Pan-Asian venture capital (VC) firm with US$1.5 billion (RM6.5 billion) in assets under management has “onboarded four more promising Malaysian startups to its Gobi Superseed II Fund (Gobi SSII Fund).”. The four firms “being onboarded are Islamic-themed streaming service Durioo+, e-commerce marketplace...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s iwocaPay Integrates with Quickbooks to Become “First” B2B BNPL Solution for Cloud Accounting Software
Iwoca is announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with Quickbooks’ accounting software package – this makes it “the first invoice checkout integration with a BNPL option for businesses that integrate with QuickBooks.”. Quickbooks supports UK businesses “with their accounting needs via a cloud-first approach...
crowdfundinsider.com
Roofstock onChain Sells Next Home as NFT, Purchased with Stablecoins, Streamlines Buying Process
Roofstock is best known for enabling individuals to invest in real estate online. Roofstock is an online investment platform that has gotten really big very quickly, having enabled over $5 billion in transactions. It also provides services like property management as well as portfolios of investments. Last year, a company...
crowdfundinsider.com
Doug Ellenoff of Law Firm EGS, Shares 2023 Expectations for SPACs, Securities Crowdfunding and More
Doug Ellenoff, the managing partner of Ellenoff, Grossman, and Schole (EGS) – a Manhattan-based law firm, has been a supporter of innovation in financial services for many years now. A staunch proponent of the JOBS Act of 2012 before it became law, Ellenoff is a regular on Capitol Hill and an active investor in the Fintech sector including the backing of platforms providing online capital formation. His law firm is also the top legal advisor when it comes to SPACs or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies – a sector of finance that recently boomed – only to slow as regulators incorporated new rules and the market cooled.
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Topps Digital Partners with Checkout.com to Provide Secure Shopping Experience to Meet Demand for Digital Collectibles
The world of collectibles is a “real business” with a passionate following. When it comes to trading cards, the Topps brand is in “a league of its own,” according to an update shared by Checkout.com. The company known for its legendary baseball cards “has made its...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fierce Launches Financial “Super App,” Raises $10 Million Seed Round
Has announced the launch of a “super app” that is said to deliver high-yield returns for its users as it exits stealth mode. The App is currently available on iOS, with Android coming soon. At the same time, Fierce has announced a $10 million Seed round. The funding included the participation of Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital, and several angel investors.
crowdfundinsider.com
Decentralized Finance: Dexalot Launches Hybrid DeFi Subnet on Avalanche
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Dexalot has launched on an Avalanche Subnet, marking a new milestone in “the evolution of decentralized trading protocols.”. The Dexalot Subnet aims “to replicate the user experience of a CEX without compromising on decentralization and transparency.”. Its team has “spent months building and refining its...
