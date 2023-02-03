Doug Ellenoff, the managing partner of Ellenoff, Grossman, and Schole (EGS) – a Manhattan-based law firm, has been a supporter of innovation in financial services for many years now. A staunch proponent of the JOBS Act of 2012 before it became law, Ellenoff is a regular on Capitol Hill and an active investor in the Fintech sector including the backing of platforms providing online capital formation. His law firm is also the top legal advisor when it comes to SPACs or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies – a sector of finance that recently boomed – only to slow as regulators incorporated new rules and the market cooled.

