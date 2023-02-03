Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
WDTV
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon, a Chinese balloon was shot down by the U.S. military, 6 miles off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. St. Albans native Robin Filipiak, who lives in Myrtle Beach part of the year, had heard of the balloon but did not think much about it.
WDTV
FBI offers $5K reward for information on woman missing since 2011
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - The FBI Pittsburgh Division, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police are continuing their search for Maria Miller. The FBI said they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to solving the case. Authorities said Miller was last seen at the Dandy Mini...
WDTV
Shortage of referees causing games to be canceled
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A referee shortage in our area is causing games to be canceled. The State of West Virginia is dealing with a referee shortage in all sports at all ages from youth to high school. Daron Washington teaches referring for basketball at the Bridge Sports Complex. He...
WDTV
Warm temperatures, precipitation chances this week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek on a mild, partly cloudy note. Then later this week, warmer temperatures, and some rain, are on the way. Find out more in the video above!. The first weekend of February was mild and clear, and today will be no exception,...
WDTV
Rain this evening, warm temperatures this week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring almost springlike temperatures and rain chances into West Virginia. The trend of warm temperatures will also stick around for most of this week, but as for how long that will exactly last, find out in the video above!. A low-pressure system north of...
Comments / 0