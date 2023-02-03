Located in downtown Boise is one of the oldest steakhouses in Treasure Valley — Lock Stock and Barrel. Established in 1977, this restaurant is the place to go if you are looking for a delicious meal, incredible meats, and excellent service. It is one of those timeless restaurants in Idaho that you will find yourself going back to throughout the years and where you will find some of the best prime rib in Idaho.

