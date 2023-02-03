Read full article on original website
Toledo police arrest man after barricade situation in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were involved in a standoff with a barricaded man Wednesday in west Toledo. Officers responded to the area of Eleanor Avenue and Bennett Road about 10 a.m. to serve a domestic violence warrant. The situation turned into a barricaded person by early afternoon and additional officers were requested.
13abc.com
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
Five Points residents meet with Toledo police for safety meeting Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police joined neighbors in west Toledo Tuesday night to talk safety in the Five Points neighborhood. TPD planned the meeting as a follow up to operation FASER, -- Five Points Area Safety Enforcement Response -- which began on Feb. 21, 2022 and involved a coordinated effort between city police and other state, local and federal agencies.
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
WTOL-TV
East Toledo shooting victim identified as 17-year-old girl in critical condition
The 17-year-old girl was shot in the 600 block of Leach Ave. Monday. There is no info on any suspects. Call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with information.
Jefferson Schools: Gunfire near middle school a 'freak accident' involving goose hunters
MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office gave an "all clear"' following reports of a stray bullet fired near Jefferson Middle School in Monroe, Michigan Tuesday morning while parents were dropping students off to school. According to Jefferson Schools superintendent Nelson Henry, an accidental shooting involving goose hunters...
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Family of 15-year-old shooting victim mourn teen with a bright future
In Toledo, 2023 has so far been a deadly year for the city's youth. Three teens have been shot and killed this year. Each of them were either 15 or 16 years old. Donald Hogan, 15, who died after being shot in a home in the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo Friday, is the most recent victim.
13abc.com
Experts discuss importance of gun safety following the accidental death of a 15-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday, Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot on Shasta Drive. When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Hogan’s grandmother, Hogan was with a relative who was handling a weapon when it accidentally went off....
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for armed bank robbery, carjacking, escape
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Helmick on Feb. 2 after he pleaded guilty to using firearm to steal a vehicle, robbing a bank, possessing a firearm as a felon and escaping from jail. According...
Lagrange Street closed for possible sinkhole, sewer repair in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A road is closed and a "possible sinkhole" is developing at the site of a sewer repair project in north Toledo. Lagrange Street is closed between Yates and Page streets and is scheduled to reopen in one week. The closure is due to sewer repairs, a city of Toledo media release said.
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
13abc.com
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division investigating report of attempted rape
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported incident of attempted rape that occurred Sunday evening. A woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a male friend in her vehicle. She told police that she had been in communication with the man for several months but had never met him in person. The woman said she pulled over into the parking lot of an apartment complex when he asked her to do so.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
15-year-old dies after being shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo at about 3:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, 15-year-old Donald Hogan, had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
WTOL 11
