ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash

(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted in Toyota of Gallatin Burglary

From Gallatin Police Department February 7, 2023. Case 23-00634. Gallatin Police needs help in identifying and locating the pictured individual. He is wanted in regards to a burglary from Toyota of Gallatin on 02/05/2023. The suspect is a white male with a beard and long hair. He was last seen...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Hours-long Maury County standoff ends after man dies

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a standoff with Maury County authorities on Monday was found dead inside a home, police said. Columbia Police said the man, 47-year-old Antonio Hardy, died at about 3:20 p.m. after Columbia officers entered the home. Hardy was found dead in a bedroom.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
WKRN

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Barricaded man at Columbia home

Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy