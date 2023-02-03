Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed, TDOT contractor injured in crash on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that left one dead and another injured in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65
A woman has died and another person was injured during a crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to WMSV. Reports say the collision involved two cars in the northbound lanes on Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a Jeep...
WSMV
Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
wgnsradio.com
Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash
(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
Suspect Wanted in Toyota of Gallatin Burglary
From Gallatin Police Department February 7, 2023. Case 23-00634. Gallatin Police needs help in identifying and locating the pictured individual. He is wanted in regards to a burglary from Toyota of Gallatin on 02/05/2023. The suspect is a white male with a beard and long hair. He was last seen...
25 units damaged after apartment fire in South Nashville
Fire officials say at least 25 units were damaged in a blaze that sparked overnight at an apartment complex in South Nashville.
WSMV
Hours-long Maury County standoff ends after man dies
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a standoff with Maury County authorities on Monday was found dead inside a home, police said. Columbia Police said the man, 47-year-old Antonio Hardy, died at about 3:20 p.m. after Columbia officers entered the home. Hardy was found dead in a bedroom.
WSMV
Gallatin Police search for 2 accused of breaking into cars at Civic Center
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two men who were accused of several vehicle burglaries at the Gallatin Civic Center. Eric Mondesir and Khalil Pass allegedly went to the Civic Center on Jan. 20 at 210 Albert Gallatin...
WSMV
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
Serial lamp thief wanted in Franklin
The man is accused of visiting Abby Leigh Gifts in Berry Farms on at least three occasions and took decorative lamps and accessories.
Man allegedly strikes Nashville officer on the head during arrest on stolen vehicle warrant
A man accused of stealing multiple vehicles is facing additional charges after police said he struck an officer on the head while he was being handcuffed.
Alleged copper wire thief caught after series of burglaries at Nashville business
After a series of burglaries at an insulation supply company, Nashville police reportedly caught one of the suspected burglars with a large amount of copper wire stuffed in his backpack.
Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jenson From Murfreesboro
Wendy Lane Jenson, 65, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro. Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette Street
Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
WKRN
Barricaded man at Columbia home
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
WSMV
Dog saved after ‘aggressive’ house fire breaks out in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An “aggressive” fire broke out at a home on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, according to officials. Crews at the Chapel Hill Fire Department were called to a home in the Forrest Fields neighborhood. The crews quickly got the fire under control, according...
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
