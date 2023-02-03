Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 2/8/23: Sifting Through a Lot of Large Spreads
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 2/7/23: Targeting Some Narrow Spreads
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, DeAndre Jordan to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a one game absence with left hamstring tightness, Jokic will start at center on Tuesday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Jokic to score 57.9 FanDuel points. Jokic's Tuesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Tuesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will join Oklahoma City's first unit after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 21.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 2/8/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Tre Jones (foot) out again for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jones entered the day uncertain to face the Raptors and has now been downgraded to out. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Look for Malaki Branham to remain in the starting lineup with Jones sidelined again on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Patrick Williams (ankle) active and starting in Tuesday's game against Memphis
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is active for Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams will suit up on the road after the Chicago forward was listed as probable. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Williams' Tuesday projection includes 11.4 points, 5.3...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (illness) on Tuesday, AJ Griffin to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. After missing one game with an illness, Young will start at point guard on Tuesday night. In an opportunity against a Hawks' team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Young to score 43.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Boston's Jaylen Brown (illness) probable for Wednesday's game versus 76ers
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (illness) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown is on track to return after Boston's shooting guard was forced to miss one game with an illness. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Brown to score 38.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris ejected for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has been ejected Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morris was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter, and after having words with one of the officials, he was subsequently ejected from the game. Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should see more work with Morris unavailable.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Cain (G League) returning to Heat Wednesday
Miami Heat small forward Jamal Cain (G League two-way) is questionable for Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Cain and Jamaree Bouyea are being added to the Heat roster after spending time in the G League for Sioux Falls Skyforce. Kyle Lowry (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle), and Duncan Robinson (finger) are all out Wednesday, so Cain could potentially crack the rotation. His last game for the Heat was on January 14.
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar playing off Denver's bench on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cancar will have second unit responsibilities after Aaron Gordon was named Denver's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.2 minutes this season, Cancar is averaging 0.72 FanDuel points per minute and a 13.6% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) inactive for Tuesday's game versus Denver
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Anderson will watch from the sidelines after Minnesota's forward was ruled out with back spasms. Expect Taurean Prince to see an uptick in minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 448.6 minutes...
Comments / 0