San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jones entered the day uncertain to face the Raptors and has now been downgraded to out. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Look for Malaki Branham to remain in the starting lineup with Jones sidelined again on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO