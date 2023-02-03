ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Spartz won't seek office after term ends

By Arika Herron, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced Friday that she won't seek reelection to the House of Representatives or Indiana's open Senate seat in 2024 — or any other seat for that matter.

Spartz, a Republican from Noblesville representing Indiana's 5th Congressional District, had been considering a run at the Senate seat that Mike Braun will vacate to run for governor next year. Spartz' Indiana colleague in the House, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, announced his candidacy for the Senate seat several weeks ago.

Indiana politics: Here's what Hoosiers in Congress had to say about Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US

Earlier this week, Spartz said in a statement to IndyStar that she hadn't decided her next move yet. On Friday, her campaign office released a statement saying that Spartz would not seek an elected office once her 2-year current term expires after 2024.

She first took public office in 2017 after being chosen by a caucus of precinct officials to serve out the remainder of retiring Sen. Luke Kenley's term in the Indiana Senate. She won her first election in 2020 to join Congress in 2021. She was reelected last year.

"It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground," she said. "(The year) 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."

Spartz and her husband Jason Spartz live in Noblesville with their two daughters. She immigrated from Ukraine in 2000.

Spartz was one of the last major contenders thought to be interested in challenging Banks for the seat. On Tuesday, former Gov. Mitch Daniels announced that he wouldn't run for it .

With Daniels out of the way, support seems to be coalescing behind Banks. He's backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Club for Growth, a conservative advocacy group that also endorsed him during his 2016 run for Congress.

Call IndyStar state government & politics reporter Arika Herron at 317-201-5620 or email her at Arika.Herron@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @ArikaHerron.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Victoria Spartz won't seek office after term ends

Nikki Kenstavicius
4d ago

Good! After her nonsense of not being sure whether or not she would vote to remove Omar.... I don't think her views align with her constituents. From the viewpoint of not wanting to go tit for tat with the Dems... I understand. But Omar is a racist who does not belong in a position that relies on her ability to cultivate foreign relations for our country when her personal feelings of hate seem to be at the forefront of her every move.

