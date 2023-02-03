ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On top of the world: Louisville transgender climber wins HBO's 'The Climb'

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago
Kentucky has another reality show winner to brag about, and this time the superstar isn't a singer, songwriter or whiz in the kitchen. He's a stellar — 5-foot-tall athlete.

Cat Runner, a transgender amateur climber from Louisville has won HBO's reality show "The Climb."

Runner, 24, beat out 10 climbers vying for a $100,000 grand prize plus a one-year sponsorship from PrAna, also worth $100,000.

If you missed the first season of "The Climb," it is a visually stunning eight-part series hosted by actor Jason Momoa (yes, Aquaman) and produced by climbing veteran Chris Sharma. Competitors are eliminated as they compete in a rigorous series of challenges, braving some of the world's most intimidating ascents to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

More: Louisville transgender climberWho is Cat Runner? Louisville man brings trans representation to HBO Max rock climbing show

"It's just given me a core group of people to learn from and to have more experiences with, and I couldn't have asked for anything better," Runner previously told the Courier Journal.

Even before signing on to compete on the reality show, Runner was well-known among Kentucky's climbing community. He's a regular at Louisville's Climb NULU climbing gym and at Red River Gorge in the Daniel Boone National Forest, which is considered one of the top 10 climbing destinations in the world.

Now that he's won the HBO title of "world's best amateur climber," Runner plans on using his winnings to grow the Queer Climber’s Network, an Instagram group he launched in 2022, and will continue to challenge himself in his sport as a newly sponsored climber.

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com

