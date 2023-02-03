ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juice Kiffin, unofficial Ole Miss football mascot, has a new sibling, Lane Kiffin announces

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
OXFORD — More Ole Miss football-adjacent puppy content is on the way, courtesy of Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin's yellow Labrador retriever, Juice, appears to have a new little sibling. Kiffin posted a picture of the pup on Twitter Friday morning, calling it "Juice 2."

If "Juice 2" is to follow in the footsteps of the original Juice, there are a few digital marketing lessons heading the puppy's way in the near future.

Juice, brought into the Kiffin family last year, wasted little time in breaking the internet and becoming Ole Miss football's unofficial mascot. He appears on recruiting materials. He was the subject of a story on ESPN's College GameDay. Just this week, he showed up in cut-out form in the Ole Miss basketball student section as a free throw distraction for a game against Kentucky.

Born at Wildrose Kennels in Oxford, the first Juice has over 43,000 followers on Twitter. And he doesn't seem too thrilled about sharing the spotlight.

"He needs a different name this feels like I'm being replaced," Juice's Twitter account posted in response to Juice 2's announcement.

HOLMES:Ole Miss football lands edge rusher DeeJay Holmes, nation's high school sacks leader

ATHLETICS:Ole Miss athletics saw a revenue uptick, but operated at $5.2M deficit in 2022. Here's why

RECRUITING:Lane Kiffin is transfer portal king, but retaining top Ole Miss football signees a challenge

