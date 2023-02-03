Disney Animation: Immersive Experience to open in Nashville on Feb. 9

Ever wished you could step into the world of a Disney movie? This is your chance.

The Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is coming to Nashville. The immersive will open to the public on Feb. 9, according to a news release from its organizers. It will run through May 14 in Music City.

The event is a collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, which also created the Immersive Van Gogh experience that came to Nashville last year. It will feature modern Disney hits like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, alongside classics like The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio.

Guests will follow a "pixie dust wish trail" through the galleries as they explore the history and sketches behind Disney's animators and characters; interactive features like a moving, responsive projection; and movement-activated bracelets that light and respond to the projections.

"In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles," the release said.

The immersive first ran in Toronto in December, and kicked off its U.S. installments in Cleveland, Ohio, last month. It will also run in several more cities nationwide, including Detroit, Denver, Boston and others over the next several months. More cities are being added, along with plans for an immersive in Tokyo, the release said.

How to get tickets to the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience in Nashville

The immersive is located at the Lighthouse ArtSpace on 4416 Ridgefield Way in Nashville.

It will premiere with a private opening night on Feb. 8.

After that, individual tickets for the ongoing event start at $28. Family and group rates are also available. Tickets, along with a full list of cities and more information, can be found at disneyimmersive.com .

