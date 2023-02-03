Rams roll Blazers, Boyne City edges East Jordan late

KALKASKA — After picking up a non-conference win to get back on track earlier in the week, the Harbor Springs girls’ basketball team returned to Lake Michigan Conference play Thursday and added another.

Visiting Kalkaska, the Rams left zero doubt early of what their mission was on the night, coming out with a 23-5 advantage after one quarter, leading to a 75-22 victory.

Harbor also led 39-15 at the half and then 63-22 following the third, holding the Blazers scoreless in the final quarter.

Olivia Flynn came through with 34 points, which came in just three quarters. She scored 16 points in the third alone.

Hailey Fisher also had 19 points for the Rams and Sierra Kruzel added 10 points.

Now 14-2 overall and 9-2 in the LMC, the Rams will next welcome in Charlevoix on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Elk Rapids 42, Charlevoix 26

CHARLEVOIX — The second time around meeting the Elk Rapids girls’ basketball team didn’t go as planned for Charlevoix, as they dropped a 42-26 final against the Elks.

A scoreless first quarter from the Rayders put them in an 18-0 hole right out f tip, then they trailed 22-5 at the half, but couldn’t get the offense going enough in the second half to make a dent in the Elks.

Abbey Wright finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while Anna Kemp had six points and three steals.

Charlevoix (8-9, 6-4 LMC) will next visit Harbor Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Boyne City 33, East Jordan 28

EAST JORDAN — Down a handful of girls on the night, Boyne City hit the road to rival East Jordan and still returned home with a 33-28 victory in Lake Michigan Conference play.

The Ramblers got out to a 6-4 lead after one, then fell behind in a 15-14 game at the half.

The two remained in a close 26-26 game at the end of three, before defense kicked in for the Ramblers and they held EJ scoreless the rest of the way.

Morgan Deming and Elly Day each scored nine points for the Ramblers, while Lindsey Cross scored 11 points to lead East Jordan.

The Ramblers (3-14, 2-8 LMC) will next bring in Grayling for an LMC matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 7. East Jordan (6-9, 2-8 LMC) next brings in Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday.