Shelby County, TN

Henderson pleads not guilty to Fletcher murder charges

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Cleotha Henderson, aka Abston, was arraigned Friday, Feb. 3, in Shelby County Criminal Court Division VII Judge Lee Coffee’s courtroom on multiple charges related to the killing of Eliza Fletcher, including a charge of first-degree murder.

He also had a status hearing on his charges related to the 2021 rape of Alicia Franklin.

Henderson pleaded not guilty on all counts. He is represented by attorney Jennifer Case.

“This is going to be a long journey; these cases do not resolve themselves in a brief period of time,” Coffee said to Fletcher’s family members who were present. “If this case goes to trial it will probably be two to three years before it’s actually tried. I hope we can compress it to less than that.”

Henderson was indicted Jan. 25 on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Oct. 19, 2022, when his case was in Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court.

The case moved directly to the Grand Jury for consideration without the preliminary hearing, and they indicted him Jan. 25, three months later.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has also filed a notice to seek enhanced punishment on the case so that it may file a notice to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty.

A first-degree murder charge carries a sentence of life in prison or 60 calendar years. The punishment for special aggravated kidnapping is 15 to 60 years in prison.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

