Taunton, MA

Yoni steam spa introduces ancient healing method for women to Taunton

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
Yoni steam spa introduces ancient healing method for women to Taunton

Kundalini Pearls Yoni Steaming Spa has brought an ancient holistic practice used for many centuries by women all over the world to Taunton.

What's a yoni steam? It’s a process where a woman sits over a warm pot of water infused with organic herbs to promote vaginal wellness from the steam.

Djara Hampton and Maria Ramos, the owners of the yoni spa, found progress from doing the steam at their home.

Here's how they started their business, and what their hopes and plans are for the space.

Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

