Why Capri Holdings Stock Is Plunging Wednesday
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI shares are down 20% Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and lowered its outlook. Q3 Results: Capri said fiscal third-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $1.51 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The luxury goods retailer reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, which missed estimates of $2.22 per share.
Ceragon Networks Stock Slides On Q4 Miss
Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 3% year-on-year to $75.53 million, missing the consensus of $82.13 million. Ceragon saw strong bookings in India and North America. Non-GAAP operating income improved from $1.52 million to $3.16 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 410 bps...
Benzinga
Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Ingredion Clocks 13% Sales Growth In Q4; Bottom-Line Beats Street View
Ingredion Inc INGR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13% year-on-year to $1.99 billion, missing the consensus of $2.04 billion. Sales in North America increased 17% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, South America rose 13% to $289 million, Asia-Pacific grew 5% to $282 million, and EMEA climbed 7% to $202 million.
Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks. What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
Bunge Q4 Bottom-Line Beats Expectations; Predicts Favorable Market Environment In 2023
Bunge Ltd BG reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.1% year-on-year to $16.66 billion, missing the consensus of $18.22 billion. Net sales from the Agribusiness segment declined 2.8% to $11.98 billion, and Refined & Specialty Oils jumped 9.8% to $4.1 billion. Adjusted EPS of $3.24 beat the analyst consensus...
Teva Pharma Posts Lower Q4 Earnings, FY23 Outlook Within Expectations
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's TEVA Q4 sales reached $3.88 billion, shrinking 5% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.93 billion. The decrease is mainly due to lower revenues from generic products and certain respiratory products in North America segment as well as Copaxone, offset by higher revenues from Anda, generic products in the Europe segment, Austedo, and Ajovy.
Alphabet To Rally Over 20%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday
Loop Capital boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $120 to $125. Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares fell 3.7% to $103.70 in pre-market trading. DA Davidson raised the price target for Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $280 to $325. DA Davidson analyst Gil...
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Shares Are Falling
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 12.97% to $0.94 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $15 million underwritten public offering. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 13,888,888 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents and...
Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
VistaGen Shares Plunge Amid Uncertainty Around Its Anxiety Trial
After the markets closed on Tuesday, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN reported a Q3 FY23 net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.05) per share, narrower than the consensus of $(0.07). William Blair estimated an EPS loss of $(0.06). VistaGen says that it is not advisable to resume the PALISADE-2 study after...
Walt Disney Attracts Bullish Traders Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Here's How Big Of A Move They're Expecting
Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS rose during Tuesday’s trading session and continued to advance in the after-hours session. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Walt Disney traded at 1.5 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday, implying a move of 6.1%, higher than the 5.4% average in the last eight reported quarters.
US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points; Crude Oil Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 150 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.27% to 34,063.42 while the NASDAQ fell 1.33% to 11,952.51. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.80% to 4,130.55. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
Under Armour Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Under Armour Inc UA reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, beating the consensus of $1.55 billion. Wholesale revenue increased 7% Y/Y to $820 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue fell 1% to $715 million. Apparel revenue fell 2% Y/Y, Footwear climbed 25%, while Accessories revenue decreased 2%.
