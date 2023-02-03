ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
CVS Health Stock Is Moving Higher: What's Going On?

CVS Health Corp CVS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced plans to acquire Oak Street Health. What Happened: CVS said fourth-quarter revenue increased 9.5% year-over-year to $83.8 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $76.21 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its strong top-line results were driven by growth across all segments.
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Fortinet Stock Is Rising Today: What's Going On?

Fortinet Inc FTNT shares are rising Wednesday morning after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results and issued strong guidance. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results. Q4 Revenue: $1.28 billion missed estimates of $1.29 billion. Q4 EPS: $0.44 beat estimates of $0.39. Fortinet...
Why Treace Medical Concepts Stock Is Trading Lower

Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI shares are trading lower by 8.48% to $21.05 Wednesday morning after the company announced a proposed $100 million common stock offering. Treace Medical Concepts said the proposed offering was subject to market and other conditions, and there could be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
Why Dynatrace Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Dynatrace Inc DT shares are trading lower by 6.19% to $45.00 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a proposed 15 million share public offering by selling shareholders. What Else?. In addition to the 15 million shares, selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up...
How The REIT ETF Benchmarks Reacted To Fed's 0.25% Rate Hike

All in all, it was a good week for price action in the rate-sensitive real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Worries that the Federal Reserve might take interest rates higher than expected evaporated when it announced a 0.25% hike rather than a 0.5% hike. The REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached four-month highs.
Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Insiders Buying Manitowoc And 1 Other Stock

Although US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last Five Years

The top-performing stock on the S&P 500 over the last five years isn’t Tesla Inc. It’s not a meme stock soaring thanks to an army of Redditors or a semiconductor chip household name like NVIDIA Corp. Instead, it’s a company called Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH. Enphase is a...
