Read full article on original website
Related
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
CVS Health Stock Is Moving Higher: What's Going On?
CVS Health Corp CVS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced plans to acquire Oak Street Health. What Happened: CVS said fourth-quarter revenue increased 9.5% year-over-year to $83.8 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $76.21 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its strong top-line results were driven by growth across all segments.
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks. What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke...
Fortinet Stock Is Rising Today: What's Going On?
Fortinet Inc FTNT shares are rising Wednesday morning after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results and issued strong guidance. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results. Q4 Revenue: $1.28 billion missed estimates of $1.29 billion. Q4 EPS: $0.44 beat estimates of $0.39. Fortinet...
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
Why Treace Medical Concepts Stock Is Trading Lower
Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI shares are trading lower by 8.48% to $21.05 Wednesday morning after the company announced a proposed $100 million common stock offering. Treace Medical Concepts said the proposed offering was subject to market and other conditions, and there could be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
Walt Disney Attracts Bullish Traders Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Here's How Big Of A Move They're Expecting
Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS rose during Tuesday’s trading session and continued to advance in the after-hours session. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Walt Disney traded at 1.5 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday, implying a move of 6.1%, higher than the 5.4% average in the last eight reported quarters.
Why Dynatrace Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Dynatrace Inc DT shares are trading lower by 6.19% to $45.00 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a proposed 15 million share public offering by selling shareholders. What Else?. In addition to the 15 million shares, selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up...
Law Firm Charges $7.5M For 19 Days Of FTX Bankruptcy Work: How Did That Happen?
Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell has charged $7.5 million for their services in the FTX bankruptcy case during a 19-day period in November 2022, according to a recent court filing. This prompted a reaction from various parties including U.S. lawmakers, the executive branch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and a group...
How The REIT ETF Benchmarks Reacted To Fed's 0.25% Rate Hike
All in all, it was a good week for price action in the rate-sensitive real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Worries that the Federal Reserve might take interest rates higher than expected evaporated when it announced a 0.25% hike rather than a 0.5% hike. The REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached four-month highs.
Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Insiders Buying Manitowoc And 1 Other Stock
Although US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bullish On Tesla? Why Pro Traders May Be Against You This Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares closed 1.05% higher on Tuesday and has gained over 13% in last five days. What Happened: The stock, like major Wall Street indices, witnessed a see-saw movement on Tuesday as investors and traders held on to every word spoken by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. On...
You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last Five Years
The top-performing stock on the S&P 500 over the last five years isn’t Tesla Inc. It’s not a meme stock soaring thanks to an army of Redditors or a semiconductor chip household name like NVIDIA Corp. Instead, it’s a company called Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH. Enphase is a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0