FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
New music school settles into Naples home
A new, Naples-based music academy for young adults with special educational needs is settling into its new and temporary home while waiting for its...
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known wine festival draws in nearly $26 million
The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival proved to be a record year with the live auction raising nearly $26 million. This year’s proceeds, which are collected to support at-risk and underprivileged children in Collier County, bring NWWF’s total amount raised since it began in 2001 to roughly $269 million.
St. Matthew's House holds food distributions this week
The St. Matthew's House will be holding three food distributions this week to help homelessness, in poverty, and hunger in the Southwest Florida area.
Naples Seafood and Music Festival serving up some much needed fun and eats
Good times are being had on the stage, and amongst the crowd, at the Naples Seafood and Music Festival. It's also pumping some needed money into the local economy.
Naples Winter Wine Festival returns to The Ritz-Carlton
The Naples Winter Wine Festival will return to The Ritz-Carlton Naples today for its 23rd anniversary.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Winter Wine Festival: Vintners arrive in Naples
The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival is a go. On Thursday, 17 vintners, or winemakers, and their guests were welcomed to the Naples...
WINKNEWS.com
Supporting a good cause at the Naples Winter Wine Festival
Many gathered in North Naples on Saturday for a day full of fun, wine, and supporting a good cause. The Naples Winter Wine Festival is a chance for attendees to bid on some amazing pieces and help change kids’ lives for the better. Glitz, glamor, food, and of course...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Stock Development plans 443-home community in Collier County
Stock Development is planning a 443-home community east of Collier Boulevard, across from Naples National Golf Club, less than two miles south of Interstate 75 in Collier County. Caymas Naples will feature single-family and estate homes built by Stock Luxury Homes and Stock Custom Home. In addition, Pulte Homes will offer homes on 52-foot-wide homesites. Consisting of 780 acres, half of which are lakes and preserves, Caymas will be home to homes ranging in size from 2,400 to more than 4,000 square feet. Sales for the lakefront community are scheduled to begin later this year, while work on its infrastructure is underway.
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
Beach researchers presenting ways to build back Fort Myers Beach
Council approved beach nourishment plans, including the placement of emergency berms to ease future flooding. But not everyone is on board with the plan at hand.
19th annual Cars on 5th Concours revs up in Naples
The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours is on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Naples. The event is on 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America.
More Explores: Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — The Paradise Coast Sports Complex is so much more than a sports facility!. Based in Naples, the massive complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields for the enjoyment of local athletes and athletes from across the country!. In addition to sports, the Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts...
10NEWS
Harriet, come home: Beloved Southwest eagle still missing after several days
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the days continue to pass since the last time beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest, the bird-loving community only grows more worried. With the momma bird missing since last week, M15 has been stepping up to the plate with...
City of Cape Coral asks residents to replace fallen fences to prevent drownings
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pieces of fences are still found across many Cape Coral yards. However, the city wants people to replace them soon. The city said they need to be replaced for safety measures, even if it’s a temporary mesh fence. Their major concern is drownings. They...
macaronikid.com
Ready for a Change In Latitude? Head to Margaritaville Island Reserve
Head to the ultimate oasis at Margaritaville® Island Reserve Cap Cana By Karisma for a carefree, family-friendly, and unforgettable vacation experience. Inspired by Jimmy Buffett's lyrics, this luxurious coastal retreat features exceptional service and top-notch food and beverages. You'll really enjoy that cheeseburger in paradise!. Margaritaville Island Reserve is...
espnswfl.com
Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023
Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
businessobserverfl.com
Florida's longest-serving judge joins Naples office of statewide law firm
Statewide law firm Gunster, which expanded to Naples late last year by merging with a local practice, has made a splashy hire: Retired 20th Circuit Court Judge Hugh Hayes of Collier County has joined the firm as an of counsel attorney. Hayes — the longest-serving judge in Florida history —...
Amazing turnout after dozens showed up to Fort Myers Beach sidewalk cleanup
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Dozen of volunteers showed up to sweep away sand from Fort Myers Beach sidewalk following the Beach Talk Radio cleanup event. Volunteers known as the “Yellow Army” showed up with shovels and brooms at the Snug Harbor restaurant early Sunday morning. Volunters were seen smiling and sweating as the path in front of them became clearer.
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples office building sells for $10M
Buffalo Grove Venture LLC purchased a 36,149-square-foot office building at 1185 Immokalee Road, units 100, 200, 210 and 300, in North Naples from Naples 9 LLC for $10 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies represented the seller, and Lorenzo Marrone of CTK City Properties represented the buyer.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FlixBus to move Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall
FlixBus intercity bus service will move its Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall beginning Thursday. Fort Myers is a stop along three major FlixBus lines in Florida. St. Petersburg to Miami operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and includes stops at Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport. The second line runs all week from Orlando International Airport to downtown Miami with stops at University of Central Florida, Orlando International Drive, University of South Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Miami International Airport and downtown Miami. The third line operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and runs from Miami International Airport to Tallahassee with stops in Hollywood, Naples, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Sarasota, Tampa and Gainesville.
