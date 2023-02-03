Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO