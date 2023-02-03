ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala to announce tax relief plan

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting the Horse Capitol on Wednesday to hold a press conference with members of the Florida State Legislature. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at MVB Appliance LLC on Southeast Eighth Street in Ocala at 10 a.m. According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will be joined by State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and State House Speaker Paul Renner.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF President Ben Sasse proposes new satellite campus in Jacksonville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida President, Ben Sasse made a stop in Jacksonville with plans to expand U.F.’s campuses Tuesday morning. The stop was to bolster U.F.’s ties to the city of Jacksonville with the intention of opening a new satellite campus that will contain new colleges in engineering and business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman sentenced for smuggling marijuana from California

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested 31-year-old Mandy Carlson at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
ALACHUA, FL

