Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala to announce tax relief plan
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting the Horse Capitol on Wednesday to hold a press conference with members of the Florida State Legislature. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at MVB Appliance LLC on Southeast Eighth Street in Ocala at 10 a.m. According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will be joined by State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and State House Speaker Paul Renner.
Senate considering bill that requires students to receive information on social media safety
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lawmakers in the Senate are considering a bill that would require the state department of education to give students information on social media safety. The Senate Education Pre K-12 Committee approved the bill. The instruction would be age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate for students in 6th-12th grades.
Hundreds storm to UF President Ben Sasse’s office protesting his first day on the job
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It wasn’t a typical first day on the job for the University of Florida’s new president, Ben Sasse, as hundreds protested his first day outside of Tigert Hall. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni began chanting outside of the building at 2 p.m., but eventually...
Two conservative candidates file to run for North Central Florida State House seat
Raemi Eagle-Glenn is hoping to become the next representative of District 22 which encompasses the western parts of Alachua County as well as all of Gilchrist and Levy counties. Shortly after Eagle-Glenn announced her filing on Tuesday, Robert Woody announced he is also running for the seat. Republican Rep. Chuck...
Counts Construction Company gets unanimous vote adding 40 acres to their sand mine
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and workers from Counts Construction Company LLC packed the Marion County commission meeting room. Some expressed concerns about making this operation even bigger, talking about the potential for noise and air pollution. “We hear trucks, we hear jake braking, we hear bulldozers, we hear escalators...
GNV aiport announces consistent daily flight between Gainesville and Miami
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Regular travelers from North Central Florida to South Florida and beyond will be able to rely on daily flights from the Gainesville Regional Airport to Miami International Airport. The new schedule returns a level of consistency to the route that was disrupted due to the pandemic.
Florida TaxWatch awards seven individual and team winners from the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida TaxWatch will present seven awards to individual and team winners from the University of Florida on Tuesday. This follows the recent announcement of all 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Award winners. During the event, FTW and UF leadership will recognize the hard work and dedication of...
UF President Ben Sasse proposes new satellite campus in Jacksonville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida President, Ben Sasse made a stop in Jacksonville with plans to expand U.F.’s campuses Tuesday morning. The stop was to bolster U.F.’s ties to the city of Jacksonville with the intention of opening a new satellite campus that will contain new colleges in engineering and business.
Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The stands were packed at the Black Stallion Reading Project in the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how students and teachers were impacted by this reading.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ben Sasse starts day one as the University of Florida’s 13th president on Monday. He was approved by the board of governors in November at a unanimous vote although a group of students, faculty and residents plan to protest his arrival Monday afternoon. Florida Tax...
Registration deadline for Republican voters in Marion County special election
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Time is running out for those wanting to vote in a special election to decide who will fill the state House seat in Marion County vacated by former Rep. Joe Harding. Monday is the deadline for Republican voters in Marion County’s House District 24 to register...
Marion County teacher in the running for Florida’s teacher of the year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County educator is in the running to be Florida’s teacher of the year. Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion County. Bigelow earned a Golden Apple when she was named Marion County’s 2023 teacher of the year...
Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.
Marion County Commission holds meeting, will discuss the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The board of Marion County commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday. They will discuss topics such as the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC so they can provide branding and marketing for the litter task force initiative as well as the creation of a new park within the town of Reddick.
Lake Shore Hospital Authority meets to consider the proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a special meeting to consider the proposal from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to use main Lake Shore Hospital facility. It is a continuation workshop from the one held on January 31st. The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will discuss the proposal and take possible action...
Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County. Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the...
Woman sentenced for smuggling marijuana from California
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested 31-year-old Mandy Carlson at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
‘I’m glad we were able to stop it quick’: Multiple fire crews battle 45-acre wildfire
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Alachua County Sheriffs deputies, closed U.S. Highway 301 due to a 45-acre wildfire. The fire was reported south of Hawthorne near Lochloosa lake and the smoke made visibility difficult. “Within two hours we had this fire contained to...
Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
