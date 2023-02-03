Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
PSG hit out at Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech transfer failure
Luis Campos has hit out at Chelsea over their failure to complete Hakim Ziyech's loan to PSG.
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Vinicius Junior renews rivalries with Mallorca in Real Madrid defeat
After Real Madrid's La Liga defeat, we take a look at Vinicius Junior's personal rivalry with Mallorca
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
Liverpool: 5 things Jurgen Klopp needs to fix
Things Jurgen Klopp must fix to address Liverpool's poor form.
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
PSV admit they went back on word to Noni Madueke's father over Chelsea transfer
PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has revealed that he told Noni Madueke's father the winger would not be sold during the January transfer window shortly prior to his eventual move to Chelsea.
Premier League crisis club of the week: Manchester City
Man City are the Premier League's crisis club of the week.
David de Gea reveals feelings towards Man Utd contract talks
David de Gea offers an update on his contract talks with Manchester United.
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat.
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat.
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City: Player ratings as Foxes earn first post-World Cup win
Match report and player ratings from Aston Villa's Premier League defeat to Leicester City
Nathan Jones to take charge of Southampton's next game despite mounting pressure
Nathan Jones will remain in charge of Southampton for the weekend clash with Wolves.
Real Madrid await news on Thibaut Courtois injury ahead of Club World Cup
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a major injury doubt for the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0