Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates

Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Netflix Paid Password Sharing Rules Won't Block US Users' Devices For Now: 'Only Applicable To…'

Netflix Inc. NFLX mistakenly announced a new set of rules for cracking down on password sharing — and the internet was in an uproar. The rules have since been retracted. What Happened: Netflix has been testing the “paid sharing” feature in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Netflix account holders in these countries are paying additional fees if a person residing outside their home is accessing the OTT platform.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
WeTrade Eyes ChatGPT-Style Product; Plans To Launch DEMO Version

Global software as a service provider WeTrade Group Inc WETG prepared to conduct comprehensive, in-depth research on the use of ChatGPT style technologies, launch a DEMO product similar to ChatGPT, combine Open AI content generating technology with YCloud, and apply it in Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY WeChat, Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA Alipay, Baidu, Inc BIDU and other mini-programs.
Microsoft's AI-Enhanced Bing Vs. Google Bard: Analysts Pick The Potential Winner

Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services. Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.
