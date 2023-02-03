Read full article on original website
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates
Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Netflix Paid Password Sharing Rules Won't Block US Users' Devices For Now: 'Only Applicable To…'
Netflix Inc. NFLX mistakenly announced a new set of rules for cracking down on password sharing — and the internet was in an uproar. The rules have since been retracted. What Happened: Netflix has been testing the “paid sharing” feature in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Netflix account holders in these countries are paying additional fees if a person residing outside their home is accessing the OTT platform.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Jeff Bezos Says 'No, No, No. You're The Boss': How Amazon Founder Avoids Yes Men, Gets True Opinions From Employees
As the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known figures in the world and one of the wealthiest. Tips on how to conduct meetings for increased productivity could be one of the ways that Bezos and Amazon have been successful over the years. What...
Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks. What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Walt Disney Attracts Bullish Traders Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Here's How Big Of A Move They're Expecting
Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS rose during Tuesday’s trading session and continued to advance in the after-hours session. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Walt Disney traded at 1.5 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday, implying a move of 6.1%, higher than the 5.4% average in the last eight reported quarters.
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Elon Musk's Chinese Doppelganger Is Viral On TikTok — He Hates Money But Loves Dogecoin
Yilong Ma, the internet's new celebrity, is making waves on social media and TikTok for his uncanny resemblance to Dogecoin DOGE/USD proponent and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. What Happened: In a viral TikTok video, Ma, a Chinese doppelganger of Musk, can be seen in a fit of car rage while...
US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster Marks 5 Years In Space - Where Is It Now?
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk decided to send his personal Tesla Roadster into space in 2018. On Monday, Feb. 6, the cherry-colored Roadster marked five years of being in space. The car was sent as a 'dummy payload' for the first mission of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy. At the launch,...
WeTrade Eyes ChatGPT-Style Product; Plans To Launch DEMO Version
Global software as a service provider WeTrade Group Inc WETG prepared to conduct comprehensive, in-depth research on the use of ChatGPT style technologies, launch a DEMO product similar to ChatGPT, combine Open AI content generating technology with YCloud, and apply it in Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY WeChat, Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA Alipay, Baidu, Inc BIDU and other mini-programs.
From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' To 'The Flash' To 'Cocaine Bear': These Are The Movie Trailers For Super Bowl LVII
A Super Bowl LVII 30-second ad slot costs $7 million, but can be a good place to highlight upcoming movie releases. One company that doesn't typically use the Super Bowl for trailer releases is set to return. Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 and will feature the...
Michael Burry Returns: Big Short Investor Deletes Then Reactivates Twitter Account After Ominous 'Sell' Warning
Famous "Big Short" investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry is back on Twitter after abruptly deleting his account last week. Burry deleted his account a day after posting an ominous one-word message, telling investors to "Sell." The tweet and the subsequent deletion of his account came a few hours...
Tencent Prepared To Launch Bevy Of Games This December As Domestic Regulatory Crackdown Cools Down
Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY eyed the launch of a Valorant esports league when the hit shooter title debuts in China this year, reflecting a sense of ease in the sweeping regulatory crackdown. Tencent unit TJ Sports recently discussed setting up the competition with top Chinese esports players, Bloomberg reports. Tencent...
Microsoft's AI-Enhanced Bing Vs. Google Bard: Analysts Pick The Potential Winner
Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services. Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.
