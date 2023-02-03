ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Clunky title aside, 'Cunk on Earth' is a mockumentary with cult classic potential

By David Bianculli
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Shania Twain returns after a difficult pandemic with the beaming 'Queen of Me'

It's going to be a very busy year for Shania Twain. She's just released her first new album in five years, Queen of Me, along with all the media promotion a new record from her requires, and of course a world tour in support of it to prepare for – "I started designing the stage months ago," Twain says – and all of that on the heels of a severe turn of COVID pneumonia that had the pop-country superstar fearing that she may lose her voice completely.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The 2022 Oscars' Best Original Song Nominees, Cruelly Ranked

Last year's Oscars were full of anomalies, as many 2020 films got postponed, shuffled or shelved altogether in the wake of the pandemic. But few categories were affected as acutely as Best Original Song, a category which often draws from an assortment of blockbusters and Disney animated spectaculars; were it not for the pandemic, for example, we'd have likely already seen Billie Eilish pick up an Oscar for "No Time to Die," her song from the James Bond film of the same name.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy