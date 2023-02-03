Clunky title aside, 'Cunk on Earth' is a mockumentary with cult classic potential

Read full article on original website
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
A showbiz striver gets one more moment in the spotlight in 'Up With the Sun'
Google the real-life actor, "Dick Kallman" and you'll see one of those faces that just misses. Here's how Thomas Mallon, in his dazzling new historical novel, Up With the Sun, describes the young Kallman's looks when he made his stage debut in 1951:. He had a fine, glossy New York...
Shania Twain returns after a difficult pandemic with the beaming 'Queen of Me'
It's going to be a very busy year for Shania Twain. She's just released her first new album in five years, Queen of Me, along with all the media promotion a new record from her requires, and of course a world tour in support of it to prepare for – "I started designing the stage months ago," Twain says – and all of that on the heels of a severe turn of COVID pneumonia that had the pop-country superstar fearing that she may lose her voice completely.
The 2022 Oscars' Best Original Song Nominees, Cruelly Ranked
Last year's Oscars were full of anomalies, as many 2020 films got postponed, shuffled or shelved altogether in the wake of the pandemic. But few categories were affected as acutely as Best Original Song, a category which often draws from an assortment of blockbusters and Disney animated spectaculars; were it not for the pandemic, for example, we'd have likely already seen Billie Eilish pick up an Oscar for "No Time to Die," her song from the James Bond film of the same name.
