Clunky title aside, 'Cunk on Earth' is a mockumentary with cult classic potential

It's going to be a very busy year for Shania Twain. She's just released her first new album in five years, Queen of Me, along with all the media promotion a new record from her requires, and of course a world tour in support of it to prepare for – "I started designing the stage months ago," Twain says – and all of that on the heels of a severe turn of COVID pneumonia that had the pop-country superstar fearing that she may lose her voice completely.

2 DAYS AGO