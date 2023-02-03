Read full article on original website
Related
foxbangor.com
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
Cold weather snap causes several water main breaks, burst pipes
BANGOR, Maine — An extreme cold weather snap over the weekend followed by warm temperatures on Monday created havoc on water pipes in buildings and on the streets in Bangor. On Monday, a water main break closed a portion of 13th Street for several hours. This was just one of a number of incidents crews had to deal with after this weekend's brutal cold.
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
wabi.tv
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
WPFO
Hancock County school district will reconsider restricting access to LGBTQ books
(BDN) -- The RSU 24 school board will reconsider a January decision to restrict student access to two LGBTQ books at its middle and high school in Sullivan. The district’s materials review committee decided in January that the two books — “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe — should be removed from the library of the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus and kept instead in the guidance counselor’s office.
Students from Hancock and Washington Counties Earning Dean’s List Honors at UMaine Farmington Fall 2022
The University of Maine at Farmington released their Fall 2022 Dean's List Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors.
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
penbaypilot.com
Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon for two Belfast businesses
BEFAST — “The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce is always exited to break out the big red ribbon and scissors to celebrate a business opening, business growth, or new ownership,” said the Chamber, in a news release. On Friday morning, February 3, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce...
Open Table MDI to Open Friday and Saturday February 3rd and 4th as Warming Center
With the dangerously cold temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday, February 2nd and 3rd, Open Table MDI, located at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor will open as a Warming Center from 9 a.m to 6 pm. each day. They will have coffee, hot cocoa and tea available. Plus, it's...
wabi.tv
Monday Maine Regional Cheer Championships Recap
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s Maine Regional Cheer Championships saw Central Aroostook win Class D North-South, Dexter capture Class C North, and the hosting Ellsworth Eagles come away with the Class B North crown. Central Aroostook and Dexter started off regional day with championships. “It’s incredible. It’s nothing like...
Why Is Part of Ellsworth Experience Brown/Murky Water?
There have been quite a few complaints about the color of Ellsworth's water in the last couple of days, with it being brown and murky. As a result of the low water level in the standpipe this morning sediment in the tank was stirred up when the system came online. The water crew is actively flushing the system to try and remedy the issue.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Free Narcan Training – February 16 Northeast Harbor Public Library
There will be a FREE NARCAN Training Course at the Northeast Harbor Public Library in Northeast Harbor on Thursday, February 16th at 5:30 p.m. The training session will be conducted by Bar Harbor's Deputy Fire Chief, John Lennon. You will learn how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid reversal drug, NARCAN.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WPFO
Missing Bangor woman found safe
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Bangor woman who was last seen leaving a Maine hospital last Friday. Police say 28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family...
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
The Grand Opening Of ‘Downtown Charcuterie’ In Bangor Is Friday
Charcuterie boards have become all the rage in the last few years, now there will be a business devoted to it, right in the heart of Downtown Bangor. The word “charcuterie” is a French term for a line of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, primarily from pork. But now it has also become synonymous with wooden boards piled high with meats and tasty treats, such as cheese, produce, crackers, toast, artisan bread, and dips or sauces.
Ellsworth Cheering Wins Class B North Regionals
The Ellsworth Eagles won the Class B North Cheerleading Regionals, held at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. Hermon came in 2nd, and John Bapst 3rd. The teams will now head to Augusta on Saturday, February 11th for the State Championships. Here are the results of the 10 teams...
wabi.tv
Maine soldiers deploy to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirty-six Maine soldiers from the Army National Guard deployed to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait Tuesday morning. Their family and friends gathered at a special deployment sendoff ceremony in Bangor to say their goodbyes until the unit returns next year. The 3rd...
EHS Cheering Team Performance [PHOTOS]
On Monday, February 6, the Ellsworth High School Cheerleaders won the Class B Northern Maine Championship. On Tuesday, February 7th, they performed their Championship routine at halftime of the MDI-Ellsworth Girls Basketball game. Check out the photos! Best of luck in the State Championships in Augusta on February, 11th!
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1