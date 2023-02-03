Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, February 4 to Friday, February 10, 2023

Read full article on original website
Car Crash Closes Jiles Road in Kennesaw
KENNESAW — A traffic alert has been issued by the Kennesaw Police Department regarding a car crash with injuries at the intersection of Jiles Road and Baker Road. According to the police, Jiles Road west bound will be shut down until further notice. Motorists should avoid the area while...
Traffic Watch: Delays expected near SR 400/SR 369 in Forsyth County due to paving
(Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in Forsyth County might encounter some traffic delays on SR 400 near SR 369 this week. The Forsyth County government posted an alert on its Facebook page on Friday, February 3 saying there might be some traffic delays due to road projects on SR 369 (Browns Bridge Road), the new SR 400 interchange and SR 9.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Police Report: Felony arrests and multiple traffic busts
It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.
wrganews.com
Rockmart Woman arrested after Fatal Accident
A Rockmart woman has been jailed on vehicular homicide charges. According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, on Saturday troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Hwy. 113, south of...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
appenmedia.com
Roswell church will turn Kohl's site into 15-acre multi-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Eagles Nest Church in Roswell is moving forward with a multi-use development plan after purchasing the vacant Kohl’s lot on Holcomb Bridge Road for $13 million in December. The 15.5-acre site was once home to Kohl’s, a Rite-Aid, Petco and Moe’s – all now shuttered....
Skeletal remains found near creek off Ga. 316 in Gwinnett, police say
Skeletal remains believed to be human were found near a creek in Gwinnett County on Monday evening, authorities confirmed.
Gwinnett County will hold hazardous waste collection event Saturday
The event will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Driver crashes into several businesses, flees after speeding away from trooper in Atlanta, GSP says
A driver looking to evade a trooper trying to pull them over wound up hitting a small grocery store and other businesses in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
wbhfradio.org
GSP Release More Details on Saturday’s Fatal Accident on Hwy. 113
According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 4:50 a.m., a Trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Hwy. 113, south of Gordon McCormick Road in the left lane, and was negotiating a slight curve to the right. The driver of the Hyundai failed to maintain her lane to the left and traveled into the grass median. The front of the Hyundai struck a culvert and overturned multiple times before coming to an uncontrolled final rest in the median facing northbound. The rear left backseat passenger, Malich Clark, age 5, succumbed to his injuries on-scene. The driver and a one-year-old infant were transported to Atrium Health Floyd for minor injuries. The driver, Autumn Nicole Teems Clark of Rockmart, was placed under arrest and charged with homicide by vehicle non-habitual violator, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and seat belt violation involving a child less than 5 years of age. The infant was released to his father.
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
It is unclear if the people injured were in the car or inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with a high near 70 degrees. Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This forecast is centered...
cobbcountycourier.com
Mableton Improvement Coalition’s Taste of Mableton returns April 15, 2023
The Mableton Improvement Coalition will host its second annual Taste of Mableton event on April 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a parade, live performances, food and other vendors, interactive exhibits, giveaways, and a Kid’s Fun Zone. The festivities will start with the parade,...
wbhfradio.org
Bartow Fire and Emergency Services Respond Several Vehicle Fires
Shoppers and gym goers were surprised by a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Highway 41 Saturday. According to Bartow Fire and Emergency Services reports, the fire occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. near Planet Fitness and Ingles. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 839 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville to report of a vehicle on fire. The caller advised that there was a vehicle fully involved in the parking lot, and it appeared that no one was in the car. BCFES crews arrived on scene with the City of Cartersville Fire Department. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and a BCFES Fire Investigator were called to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Woman reunites man and lost bulldog after car stolen from Buckhead business
For two long days, Trey Specht spent all of his waking hours canvassing Atlanta in search of his lost dog. And consideri...
coosavalleynews.com
5 Year-old Killed in Wreck, Rockmart Woman Jailed
According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports,...
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County man uses checkout scam to pay Kool-Aid price for Legos, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a suspect they say hit up multiple Dollar General stores across the county swiping Kool-Aid packets at the register in order to take home bags of Legos for a much cheaper price. Deputies said the crime happened on Jan. 26....
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4
Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and...
